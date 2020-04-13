Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has informally reasserted control during the coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports

caption Iger source VCG/Getty Images

Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February and transitioned into a new role as executive chairman to focus on the company’s “creative endeavors,” with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek replacing him as CEO.

But Iger has “effectively returned to running the company” in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis, according to The New York Times’ media columnist Ben Smith.

Iger wrote in an emailed response to Smith: “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

Bob Iger abruptly stepped down from his role of Disney CEO in February, with former Disney parks chairman Bob Chapek stepping in. But Iger remains a powerful voice at the company.

Iger transitioned into a new role at Disney as executive chairman to focus on the company’s “creative endeavors” after exiting as CEO. But he has “effectively returned to running the company” in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis and has “smoothly reasserted control,” according to The New York Times’ media columnist Ben Smith.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Smith also wrote that Iger had “told associates” about potential permanent changes to the business, including “ending expensive old-school television practices like advertising upfronts and producing pilots for programs that may never air.”

Disney is the most exposed major media company during the coronavirus pandemic due to its revenue from parks, movies, and advertising, according to a recent report from Wall Street firm UBS. Disney has pushed back most of its 2020 theatrical releases and closed its parks. Disney World in Florida will furlough 43,000 employees starting April 19, the workers’ union said on Saturday.

The streaming service Disney Plus, which launched in November, is seemingly the one aspect of the company benefiting from the current situation. Disney announced last week that the service had already gained 50 million subscribers. TV analytics company EDO surveyed 6,809 people in the US last month and found that Disney Plus and Hulu, which is also operated by Disney, were the top streaming services respondents said they had signed up for since the coronavirus outbreak began.

But Disney Plus will also face challenges.

Production on its Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision,” which are slated to debut this month, are on hold. Disney has not announced whether they will be postponed, but all of its Marvel movies have been pushed back. Disney Plus may need more flagship original TV shows other than “The Mandalorian” to compete against rivals like Netflix long-term.