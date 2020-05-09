A former NBA Laker was arrested for allegedly firing at a rifle at two people who entered his home that is for sale

caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown scores against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA basketball game in Denver January 21, 2011. source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Former NBA Laker Shannon Brown was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a couple who entered a home he had for sale in Georgia, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home, Lt. Philip Nelson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The couple did not call the police until 9:45 p.m. about the alleged shooting nearly four hours after the incident took place. No one was injured, but an empty shell was found at the scene.

Brown was held at Fayette County Jail but he was released after posting bond on Monday.

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown, who used to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, was arrested for aggravated assault after he allegedly fired a rifle at two people who entered his house, which is for sale in Georgia, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his Fayette County home, police spokesman Lt. Philip Nelson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On May 2, the couple decided to stop at the home after seeing the for-sale sign in the yard, Nelson told the LA Times. The front door was open, the couple alleged, and they stated their intention to go inside.

“They stated that they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them,” Nelson said. “Shortly thereafter, he let them go and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving.”

The couple did not call the police until 9:45 p.m. about the alleged shooting nearly four hours after the incident took place, Nelson told the Journal-Constitution. No one was injured, but an empty shell was found on Brown’s property, he added.

The former professional basketball player was charged with aggravated assault stemming from the incident. He was held at Fayette County Jail but later was released after posting bond on Monday.

The incident immediately drew a comparison on social media to another shooting in Georgia. On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while his family said he was out for a jog.

Two men, a father and his son, involved in the killing told police they thought he was connected to a burglary and they confronted Arbery, who was unarmed. They were arrested on May 7, more than two months after the shooting and charged with murder and aggravated assault.