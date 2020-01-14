A former royal bodyguard told us the security challenges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face in Canada

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cutting ties with the royal family, their security detail will likely change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week announced plans to step back from their senior roles in the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent.

There has been debate on whether the couple should – or would – be able to continue using royal protection officers, since they are sourced by the Metropolitan Police and funded by the British taxpayer.

Alternatively, security could be provided by a private firm or potentially even the Canadian government, since the couple plan to spend some time there.

One person who knows the ins and outs of royal protection is Simon Morgan, who worked as a bodyguard to members of the royal family from 2007 until 2013.

Morgan, who now works as the Director of Operations and Training at private security firm Trojan Consultancy, says the couple could pay for private security. However, it may be challenging, not to mention expensive, to find a firm experienced enough to protect members of the royal family.

“Not many people have experience dealing with members of the royal family”

Morgan noted that while “a royal protection officer will have up to six months training” when transitioning from the police, those in the private sector “only have to do a two-week course.”

“There’s a lot that goes into creating a protection officer of that level,” Morgan said.

“If done correctly, it’s expensive. Protection done well is a lifestyle choice. Not many people have experience dealing with members of the royal family.

“It’s not as though any old private security company could work for them, they wouldn’t have the experience or contacts to work at their [the royal family’s] level.”

Nonetheless, Morgan notes Harry and Markle wouldn’t be the first royals to do this. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are non-working members of the royal family with regular careers, have private security paid for by the Duke of York.

He added that it wouldn’t be an option for the couple to have no security.

“I don’t believe the threat is going to go away,” he said. “The threat will remain constant.

“There’s a peak in people’s interest in what the royal family is doing at the moment.

“In regards to political and religious terrorism, the threat remains the same [as before]. However, day-to-day threat in regards to intrusion – whether that be from ordinary people or the media – may increase.”

Intrusion is something members of the royal family deal with on a regular basis. In May last year, it was announced that Prince Harry won a lawsuit against Splash News, after the agency used a helicopter to fly over the couple’s home and take photos of their living room, dining room, and even their bedroom.

A man even managed to break in to the Queen’s bedroom in Buckingham Palace back in 1982.

Michael Fagan scaled the palace’s 14-foot high wall before entering the building through an open window in what was later described as “one of the 20th century’s worst royal security breaches,” according to the Express.

He then found his way to the Queen’s bedroom and sat on the edge of her bed. Her Majesty, who was inside the room, was able to contact security and Fagan was ultimately arrested.

Morgan added: “I don’t believe for one minute they will stop having protection, whether that be from UK or Canadian law enforcement. What that model will look like is difficult to say.

“Based on the threat and risk scenario, we have two senior members of the royal family – people who are internationally recognized,” he said.

“They are very well known people, the duke is a war veteran, and you have the threat that could be somewhat heightened now. People’s desire to find out what they’re doing has increased, and people who wish to do them harm.”

However, Canada or the UK could potentially still foot the bill

The Queen confirmed on Monday that Harry and Markle “will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Although there are rumors the couple plan to permanently relocate, this has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

In an interview with Canada’s Global News broadcaster, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be “lots of discussions” on whether taxpayers will fund the couple’s security.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have,” he said.

He added that “there is a general feeling of appreciation” for the couple, who had also spent the holidays in Canada instead of in Britain with the rest of the royal family.

This comes as Larry Busch, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer who was responsible for world leaders’ and royals’ security, said that the Sussex family may have to accept government security, regardless of whether they would prefer private.

“I don’t believe they can refuse the government of Canada’s security,” Busch told Reuters.

Morgan said: “Until things get ironed out, it’s difficult to say where the protection package will sit, and who will pay for it.

“There is a lot of unanswered questions. The delivery of a protection package overseas is not unusual – the UK’s Prime Minister will have holidays overseas where they have protection officers deployed.

“To be overseas for a long period of time is different – it could be seen as a royal tour extended.”

