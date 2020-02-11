Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan says Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chance to beat Trump

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said he thinks that former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best chances President Donald Trump in a general election.

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said he thinks that former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democrat with the best shot of defeating President Donald Trump in a general election, but he’s skeptical that Biden will end up securing the Democratic nomination.

“I’d say he’s probably the most likely one to have a chance at beating Donald Trump, but I don’t see Joe getting the nomination, I just don’t see him getting there. I think it’s going be one of these progressives, which I think will be much easier to beat,” Ryan told CNBC at an event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ryan, a former congressman from Wisconsin, himself has suffered an electoral defeat to Biden. In the 2012 presidential election, Ryan lost to former President Barack Obama and Biden as the running mate for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

In his conversation with CNBC, Ryan identified his home state of Wisconsin along with Pennsylvania, and Michigan, all of which Trump won by very small margins in 2016, as the most crucial battleground states Democrats must carry to defeat Trump.

“I think Joe is probably the hardest to beat, because it’s going to come down to the suburban (voter), it’s going to be the suburbanite that’ll basically be the difference-maker,” Ryan said.

In the 2018 and 2019 elections, suburban areas with high concentrations of college-educated voters that were once Republican strongholds, like Orange County in California and the suburbs of major cities in Texas, rapidly shifted Democratic, while once ancestrally Democratic rural areas where more of the population is white and non-college-educated are swinging to the GOP.

White, non-college voters are disproportionately represented among the electorate in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, which could give Trump a slight edge in the electoral college.

Ryan told CNBC that he believes college-educated suburban voters “like Trump the idea, they like Trump the disruption,” but will be “be tempted to vote for what they think is a safe moderate – and I think Joe Biden.”

Other battleground states with higher proportions of college-educated and non-white voters include Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida.

Biden, however, is currently suffering a serious blow to his campaign and its core argument that he is best-suited to beat Trump in 2020. Biden, who suffered a disappointing defeat in the February 3 Iowa caucuses, is also preparing for a fourth or fifth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, placing all his bets on a win in the February 29 South Carolina primary.

In an Insider SurveyMonkey Audience poll, the proportion of Democratic primary voters who believe Biden could beat Trump in a general election plummeted by 14 percentage points after Biden’s dismal showing in Iowa.

Trump and Ryan, who retired in 2018, had a notably frosty relationship during the two years of Trump’s presidency Ryan served as House Speaker.

Ryan, who experienced a meteoric rise through the ranks of the House by forging a reputation as a savvy and knowledgeable policy wonk, was in for a rude awakening when Trump took office, according to a Politico correspondent Tim Alberta’s book, “American Carnage,” which prominently features several quotes from Ryan.

“I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right,” Ryan told Alberta for his book. “Because, I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government … I wanted to scold him all the time.”

In his post-congressional career, Ryan is serving on the board of Fox, the parent company of Fox News, Trump’s favorite network. In September, Vanity Fair reported that Ryan wanted to use his position to “do something” about Trump.

