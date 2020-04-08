We’re at risk of a ‘social recession’ caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the former top doctor in the US shares why 15 minutes of the day are key to staying connected.

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the US surgeon general from 2014 to 2017, during which time he focused on public health issues including loneliness.

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures meant to prevent the spread of the virus have left Americans disconnected from family and friends physically.

That could lead us to become even lonelier, resulting in a “social recession,” Murthy said. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Murthy’s book “Together,” which centers on loneliness in the US, is available online now,with the print version slated to be released later this month.

As the coronavirus pandemic hits the US, states and cities have ordered strict lockdowns and social distancing tactics to suppress the level of spread.

That’s meant families and friends have been kept apart and major life events like graduations and weddings have been put on hold while people are asked to stay at home as much as possible.

Being apart from friends, coworkers, and family can be extremely isolating, and in response people have been finding new ways to stay in touch.

Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the surgeon general of the US from 2014 to 2017. He worries the pandemic could result in us being even lonelier.

During his time in office, Murthy addressed issues like the opioid crisis and addiction. What he found over time was that at the root of those issues was a “loneliness epidemic.” He’s since written a book on the topic, “Together.” It’s available online now, with a print edition slated to be released later in April.

In a conversation with Business Insider, Murthy noted the irony of the state of loneliness in America right now.

How we could end up in a ‘social recession’

“Even though we are being asked to physically distance ourselves from each other, this is also a moment of solidarity,” Murthy said. “We’re all having this shared experience, which as painful as it is, can be a source of connection if we approach it that way.”

Usually, when people are having a hard time, they might be hesitant to talk to other people about it, thinking they might be alone in their experience.

But right now, that’s not necessarily the case. “This is a moment where it’s pretty safe to assume that almost everyone’s life has been turned upside down,” he said.

Even so, the coronavirus pandemic and related social distancing measures have a shot at making us more disconnected and lonely.

“We could go down a path of deepening loneliness,” Murthy said. “We could actually incur a social recession.” in which our loneliness deepens as our time spent staying socially distant is prolonged.

“But I don’t think it has to be that way.”

Instead, he’s hoping some tactics on how to make the most of time spent virtually with friends and family could actually strengthen connections to one another.

“If we use this time to more intentionally focus on our relationships, to think more deeply about what role and what place human connections and relationships have on our priority list, then I think there’s a chance we may actually be able to come out here stronger,” Murthy said.

15 minutes of conversation a day

To create that more intentional focus, Murthy suggests spending 15 minutes a day talking to loved ones or writing to them.

When done regularly, it could help people feel good and stay connected.

Ideally, this would be time well spent, that isn’t “diluted” by other distractions, Murthy said.

“I think this is a chance for us to ask ourselves, ‘Can we take the time that we do have with people and just focus on them?'” Murthy said.

Turn to service

Serving others, Murthy said, can also be a way of staying connected and feeling good.

“Because everyone is struggling, there are a lot of people who do need help,” Murthy said.

It might look a bit different from the traditional service that’s done through an organization in a big group, a logistical impossibility when trying to remain six feet away from one another.

In the time of social distancing, it could mean helping an elderly neighbor get their groceries or it could mean checking in on friends who might have already been living with depression.

It could mean giving a coworker a break from homeschooling by FaceTiming with their kids and keeping them entertained for a while while the parent can get other work done or take a break.

“Service is a very powerful antidote for loneliness,” Murthy said.

Ideally, taking the time to help others could strengthen our connections to one another, even at a time when people can’t physically be together.

“I think those small acts of service will have a large impact on how connected we feel and how much solidarity we experience,” Murthy said. “And that ultimately I think can help us come out of this whole experience more deeply connected than when it all first began.”