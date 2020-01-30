Check out the $3,500 custom keyboard built for one of the biggest ‘Fortnite’ streamers on Twitch

source YouTube/Taeha Types

Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tfue got a new keyboard, and it costs $3,500.

It was built by a YouTube and Twitch creator called Tae Ha Kim who streams himself reviewing and building custom keyboards.

They keyboard is made of aluminum and stainless steel, and is built with high-quality parts, some of which you won’t find on pre-built keyboards. Mix that with the fact it’s a one-off, and you have yourself one expensive keyboard.

You can watch Kim build the keyboard while talking through the process. You can also hear what the $3,500 keyboard sounds like.

For most people, keyboards are afterthoughts. But not for the discerning PC gamers.

Keyboards, specifically mechanical keyboards, are tools of the trade for PC gamers, especially for those like “Fortnite” streamer Turner Tenney, who goes by the Tfue tag. Squishy, wobbly office keyboards simply won’t do.

Tfue’s latest keyboard is a custom model built by YouTube and Twitch creator Tae Ha Kim, who streams himself building and reviewing mechanical keyboards. This keyboard demanded 3,500 of Tfue’s dollars.

Yep, a $3,500 keyboard.

What could possibly make a keyboard cost $3,500? What does it sound like? Check it out to find out:

The keyboard was built by Tae Ha Kim, who is known for his mechanical keyboard-focused YouTube and Twitch channels, "Taeha Types."

Kim streams himself building and reviewing mechanical keyboards and their various parts on his YouTube and Twitch channels, called “Taeha Types.”

The partnership between Kim and popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tfue sparked when Kim noticed Tfue followed one of his channels, Kim said in a video where he details the building process for Tfue’s custom keyboard.

Kim noticed Tfue was using a custom mechanical keyboard, and he proposed to Tfue “If you want something more luxurious, let me know.”

From that message, a $3,500 mechanical keyboard was conceived.

The keyboard’s casing is made with aluminum and stainless steel by specialist keyboard company Keycult.

Keycult “produces limited-run, premium computer keyboard kits,” the company says on its website.

Runs are so limited that the company can’t keep up with demand. If you don’t mange to get a pre-order for a keyboard or a kit, it sells its keyboards in unusual ways, like raffles, auctions, and commissions, such as Tfue’s keyboard that Kim sources and built.

Tfue’s custom keyboard is a “60%,” meaning it doesn’t include certain parts of a full keyboard, like the number pad, F-keys, or the cluster with the home, delete, and arrow keys, among others. It’s literally missing 40% of the keys as a normal keyboard.

It features a special part that you won’t find on any pre-built keyboard, Kim said.

Tfue’s keyboard features “gasket mounting,” which Kim said isn’t found on pre-built keyboards. The gasket includes strips or poron foam, which gives off a specific “typing feel” and sound.

Apart from the gasket, Kim said that things like the aluminum, steel, high-quality parts, design, manufacturing, and the fact that it’s a one-off make up the keyboard’s $3,500 total price tag.

Just the anodizing alone – which gives the natural blue and purple hues on the keyboard’s exterior – costs more than most pre-built keyboards.

The Novelkey Cream switches themselves – the parts underneath the keycaps that actually register a key press – sum up to about $100, and the keycaps from high-end keycap manufacturer GMK are incredibly pricey, too.

For his own labor, Kim only charges $100, he said in his video.

After some assembly, soldering, and testing throughout the process, Tfue’s custom $3,500 keyboard is ready.

You can watch Kim build the keyboard and talk through the process in his video below:

And if you want to know what it’s like to type on a $3,500 custom built keyboard, specifically one designed for Tfue, this is probably the closest you’re going to get.

You can also check out Tfue’s own reaction to his new keyboard, and watch him play a few rounds of “Fortnite” with it: