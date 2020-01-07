The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos has been charged with murder

Fotis Dulos was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with murder in connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance in May, his attorney told reporters.

Dulos and his girlfriend had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May 2019 amid a contentious divorce from Fotis. Her husband’s legal team claims she is framing her ex for her murder in a twisted revenge plot.

Nearly eight months after Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her kids off at school, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos has been arrested and charged with murder.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, confirmed the news to reporters Tuesday morning, according to NBC New York.

He said that bail is expected to be set at $6 million, and that his client will appear in court later Tuesday for his arraignment.

Pattis said he had learned that two other arrests were happening simultaneously as well, with one suspect to be charged with murder and the other with conspiracy. He would not name who the other two suspects were.

caption Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May, after dropping her children off at school. source New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Traconis were persons of interest early on in Jennifer’s disappearance, when police discovered that the two had disposed of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer’s blood on them shortly after her disappearance, according to Fox 61.

It’s unclear whether Traconis is one of the two other suspects expected to be arrested today.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a bitter divorce when she went missing at the end of May 2019. The couple had five children together, who are currently living with their maternal grandmother in Manhattan. Their father is barred from seeing them.

Fotis has professed his innocence in his wife’s disappearance, telling NBC New York in July that he never wished her harm.

“I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way … I never wanted Jennifer out of the way, ” he said.

His legal team has proposed the theory that Jennifer ran away and framed her husband for her murder in a move reminscent of the popular novel “Gone Girl.”