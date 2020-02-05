4 children — one only 2 years old — were lost in an Alaskan blizzard for more than 27 hours but were miraculously found alive

caption Winter in Alaska. source Ethan Welty/Getty Images

Four children went for a snowmobile ride in Alaska on Sunday and went missing.

Local search and rescue teams, with assistance from the military, searched land, sea and air for the kids.

They were found more than 27 hours after being reported missing about 18 miles from their home. They treated from severe hypothermia, but are believed to be otherwise unharmed.

Four children went for a snowmobile ride in Alaska on Sunday and ended up getting lost in a blizzard for more than 27 hours. After a multi-agency search by ground and air, the kids were found alive more than 18 miles from home, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Christopher Johnson, 14, Frank Johnson, 8, Ethan Camille, 7, and Trey Camille, 2 were treated for severe hypothermia, a statement from troopers said.

But besides being “cold, hungry and tired,” the children are believed to be unharmed, the Emmonak search and rescue team told local television station KTUU.

Alphonso Thomas, Trey Camille’s father, told KTUU he found out that the boy was rescued from his mother.

“It immediately brought me to tears,” Thomas told the station. “I never would have thought that he would make it. Being two and with weather like that, people usually don’t make it … tough kids, all of them.”

The four children went out for a snowmobile ride on Sunday and were supposed to get back by 1 p.m. Just before 6:30 p.m., the family reported them missing to state troopers.

Local search and rescue teams were joined by US Coast Guard and Army National Guard assets, but reduced visibility from the blizzard was a challenge.

The children were all appropriately dressed for the weather and found shelter when they were lost, according to KTUU.

It wasn’t until 4:30 p.m. on Monday when the children were located about 18 miles from their home in Nunam Iqua. They were taken to a hospital to be treated.