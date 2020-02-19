A Chinese film director and 3 family members died from the novel coronavirus after they self-quarantined in their home

A Chinese director and three members of his family all died of COVID-19 after they self-quarantined, the Guardian reported.

Chang Kai was forced to take care of his father, who was the first to contract the virus, at home after he couldn’t find an open hospital bed for him.

All the people living in the house would contract the virus. Four died and one is in critical condition.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Chinese film director and three of his family members died of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China the epicenter of the outbreak, after they went into self-quarantine, the Guardian reported.

Chang Kai died from the virus last week; his sister died a few hours after him, according to the magazine Caixin. The family was in self-quarantine after his father, who was the first to catch the virus, couldn’t find a hospital bed to receive treatment. Chang had gone with his father to multiple hospitals but was unable to have his father admitted, so instead he took him back home and tried to nurse him back to health.

His father died on January 28, and his mother, who had already caught the virus, died not long after. Chang and his sister also became infected, along with Chang’s wife who is currently in critical condition, the Guardian reported.

Before he died, the director sent his goodbye to his friends including his son in London.

“Farewell to those I love and to those who loved me!” he wrote, according to the Guardian.

So far, more than 2,000 people have died from the novel virus, and more than 75,000 have been infected mostly in mainland China. Even within China, the majority of deaths and infections are centered around Hubei province.