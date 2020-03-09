This image from Fox Business says everything you need to know about the markets today: The only thing that’s ‘up’ right now is coronavirus

caption Fox Business Channel used this doozy of a chyron Monday afternoon. source Twitter user @Chinchillazllla

There wasn’t much good news to report on Fox Business since the markets opened on Monday, with feel-good green arrows remaining scant.

However, at one point during the network’s 2 to 3 p.m. program – “Making Money with Charles Payne” – a green arrow made its way on screen.

But instead of a blue chip stock, the arrow signified an uptick in cornavirus confirmed cases in New York.

As markets plummeted all day Monday – save for an automatic halt to trading early in the day triggered by too rapid of a drop – those feel-good green arrows were hard to find on Fox Business.

However, at one point during the network’s 2 to 3 p.m. show, “Making Money with Charles Payne,” a large and prominently placed green arrow made its way onto the chyron.

But instead of signifying the rise of a blue-chip stock or some sort of miracle, the green arrow was describing an uptick in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York.

On the “Making Money with Charles Payne” homepage, the segment involving the green arrow is nowhere to be found.

A Newscorp spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment, referring Insider to the viewer comment voicemail line.

Throughout the past week, President Donald Trump has attempted to massage the coronavirus numbers to ease the markets and paint a rosier picture than public-health experts, who have said “this could be really, really bad.”