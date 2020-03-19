Fox News contributor references Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while implying young people who protest are as much to blame for potential coronavirus spread as reckless spring breakers

caption “Fox and Friends” hosts talk with Fox medical correspondent Nicole Saphier source Screenshot/Fox News

Fox News medical correspondent Nicole Saphier blamed “bad parenting” and young people who “like to take to the streets” for helping spread the coronavirus in the US.

“We know that this generation – they like to take it to the streets, as AOC says, they do protests, they feel that they are invincible,” she said.

In Florida, thousands of spring breakers have crowded beaches even after the federal government urged Americans to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

Saphier herself also downplayed the virus in late February, falsely telling Fox News viewers that “when it comes to the coronavirus and the flu, the death rates are going to be similar.”

“We know that this generation – they like to take it to the streets, as AOC says, they do protests, they feel that they are invincible,” she said. “Part of this is just being young and not having compassion for those older, but part of that is also their parenting, as well.”

It’s unclear why Saphier referenced Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive New York freshman lawmaker who’s been outspoken in urging Americans to protect themselves and others from the virus. Ocasio-Cortez is often criticized and even ridiculed on Fox’s programming for her policy positions and messaging.

Saphier then claimed that young people will “force themselves into a position of martial law, where we’re actually going to need to quarantine them because if they can’t make good choices for the betterment of out country then we need to separate them.”

There is no indication that any state or the federal government will impose martial law, or military control during a suspension of regular laws, in response to the pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the leader of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, has repeatedly urged young people to take the threat of the virus seriously. And many have condemned the thousands of young spring breakers crowding beaches in Florida this week even after the federal government advised Americans to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people.

Fox News personalities, including the Fox and Friends anchors and prime time hosts like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, spent weeks aggressively downplaying the threat the coronavirus posed to Americans. Instead, they blamed Democrats and the media for exaggerating the threat and attacking the Trump administration for its delayed response.

Saphier herself also downplayed the virus in late February, falsely telling Fox News viewers that “when it comes to the coronavirus and the flu, the death rates are going to be similar.”

At no point did medical experts claim that the new virus would have a similar mortality rate to the flu. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimates the coronavirus will be about 10 times more deadly in the US than the seasonal flu.

Since then Saphier has backtracked and emphasized the danger the highly-infectious virus poses.