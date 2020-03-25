Framebridge is having a 25% off sale across its entire site through March 29

source Framebridge

Custom framing service Framebridge is offering shoppers 25% off any purchase now through Sunday, March 29.

Use the code MARCH25 at checkout to receive 25% off framed prints, posters, art, and more. There are no exclusions.

Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save even more on your purchase.

Framebridge offers custom framing for just about everything- photos, prints, canvas, Instagram photos, newspaper clippings, and even objects like baby shoes, medals, and more (so long as it fits into its desired dimensions). The process to preserve all your precious moments is surprisingly easy – just upload your digital photos or mail in physical photos, art, or objects, and Frambridge’s designers will create a custom framed piece.

Usual prices start at $39 and can go up to $1,000+, so the 25% discount can save you a good amount of money. The custom framing process varies depending on the item your purchase, but it looks like 3-5 days is the norm. Shipping is also always free.

Whether you’re looking to redecorate your entire space with floor-to-ceiling gallery walls or just add your favorite Instagram photo to your wall, you’ll want to take advantage of this solid Framebridge sale.