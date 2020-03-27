Frank and Oak is having a huge sale right now on everything from Chelsea boots to its subscriptions boxes

source Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak is a sustainable clothing brand that makes stylish wardrobe essentials more affordable for everyone.

Right now, the brand is running multiple promotions including 15% off tops, an extra 20% off two or more sale items, $50 off women’s Chelsea boots, $25 off select men’s footwear, and $40 off Style Plan subscription boxes.

Keep in mind that the deals cannot be stacked or combined.

We rounded up 10 of the best deals from across the site.

Frank And Oak is a Montreal-based clothing startup that’s dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint with sustainable materials and production methods. By offering clothes through a direct-to-consumer business model as well as a subscription service, the brand makes it easy and affordable to shop.

Now, the prices are even better because Frank And Oak is running multiple promotions across the site. Here’s a rundown on them all:

Now through March 30 at 9 a.m. EST, you can save $15 on all tops with the promo code “ TOP15 ” at checkout. The offer is valid on regular price shirts, T-shirts, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, tanks, and tops.

” at checkout. The offer is valid on regular price shirts, T-shirts, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, tanks, and tops. Now through April 1 at 9 a.m. EST, you can save an extra 20% when you buy two or more sale items with the promo code “ B2G2O ” at checkout.

” at checkout. Now through April 2 at 9 a.m. EST, you can get $50 off women’s Chelsea boots with the promo code “ CHELSEA50 ” at checkout. The offer is valid on the black, brown, and pink colors.

” at checkout. The offer is valid on the black, brown, and pink colors. March 28, through April 2 at 9 a.m. EST, you can get $25 off select men’s footwear by using the promo code “ FOOTWEAR25 ” at checkout.

” at checkout. Now through April 7 at 9 a.m. EST, you can save $40 on your first Style Plan subscription box and get the styling fee waived with the promo code “STYLE40” at checkout.

With so many deals running this week, there’s something for almost everyone. Whether you’re strictly stocking up on shirts for your work from home video meetings or you’re looking for discounts to revamp your entire wardrobe, you’ll likely find it here. We rounded up 10 of our favorite items to buy, below.

Men’s The Jasper Good Cotton Oxford Shirt

source Frank And Oak

Use the promo code “TOP15” at checkout.

Men’s 60/40 Organic Recycled Tee

source Frank And Oak

Use the promo code “TOP15” at checkout.

Women’s Button-up Slip Cami

source Frank And Oak

Use the promo code “TOP15” at checkout.

Women’s The Flat Rib Tank Top in Brown

source Frank And Oak

Use the promo code “TOP15” at checkout.

Women’s The Chelsea Century Boot

source Frank And Oak

Use the promo code “TOP15” at checkout.

Men’s Machine Washable Merino Turtleneck

source Frank And Oak

Save an extra 20% when you buy two or more sale items with the promo code “B2G2O” at checkout.

Men’s Good Cotton Fleece Mockneck

source Frank And Oak

Save an extra 20% when you buy two or more sale items with the promo code “B2G2O” at checkout.

Women’s Short-Sleeved Sweater Polo

source Frank And Oak

Save an extra 20% when you buy two or more sale items with the promo code “B2G2O” at checkout.

Women’s Heavy Fleece Crewneck

source Frank And Oak

Save an extra 20% when you buy two or more sale items with the promo code “B2G2O” at checkout.

Frank And Oak Style Plan

source Frank And Oak

To get started on the Style Plan subscription, you just have to take a very short quiz. You’re asked to describe your style as casual, classic, or creative, and to set your budget under or over $150. Other than that, the only other information needed is your sizes for items like shirts, tees, sweaters, pants, and shoes. Read my full review on the Frank And Oak Style Plan here.