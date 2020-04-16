You can virtually visit some of the country’s most famous buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

- People can now virtually step inside homes designed by America’s most famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.
- Virtual viewers can explore 12 famous Frank Lloyd Wright buildings across the US.
- The virtual tours are livestreamed every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.
After spending so much time in your home, it might be time to escape to a new location.
From frat houses in Gainesville, Florida, to museums in New York City, Frank Lloyd Wright designed over 1,000 buildings.
Only a few of them are open to the public through in-person tours. But now, in a partnership between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, you can visit 12 of the buildings virtually.
For this week’s #WrightVirtualVisits, @visitfallingwater Director Justin Gunther shares a video with Taliesin. In these difficult times, we can all get some comfort from the beauty found in the places we care about the most. Since Fallingwater is closed to the public and Justin can't share the interior with you in person, he's giving us a glimpse of the house’s exterior and landscape. He looks forward to having Fallingwater back open for you to experience in person soon. For more info, Fallingwater.org. #Fallingwater #WrightVirtualVisits
Every Thursday, a representative stationed at one of Wright’s buildings will take viewers on a tour of a new building. The videos will be livestreamed and saved on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s website.
The tours will last until mid-May and include some of his most famous works – like Taliesin West.
As we stay “Safer at Home” here in Los Angeles, Jeff Goodman @wrighttaliesin shares a look at the Garden Room, a space for living and entertaining at Wright's winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Like Hollyhock House, it has a phenomenal fireplace that takes inspiration from the site and natural landscape. #WrightVirtualVisits @wrighttaliesin @culture_la @barnsdallpark
Taliesin West is a UNESCO World Heritage site in the deserts of Arizona. The building served as Wright’s winter home and “desert laboratory.”
Or visit Fallingwater, a home sitting over waterfalls and tucked inside southwest Pennsylvania’s forests.
“It is precisely at this time, when so many are shut inside, that we need to experience beauty and inspiration. Wright’s works bring people together in harmony with the natural world, reminding us that we are all connected, even when we’re apart,” Barbara Gordon, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy’s executive director, wrote in a statement.
Enjoy the first of our #WrightVirtualVisits, a truly behind-the-scenes look at the Malcolm Willey House, built in Minneapolis in 1934. The Willey House isn't on Instagram, but you can learn more at thewilleyhouse.com. Be on the lookout for another virtual visit next Thursday! (This post is a day late because we just learned how to use IGTV.) #FrankLloydWright #StayHome #Architecture #Tour
While the Frank Lloyd Wright buildings remain closed, the conservancy is hoping the virtual visits will spark new followers, members, and supporters of Wright’s work.
