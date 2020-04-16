You can virtually visit some of the country’s most famous buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

People can now virtually step inside homes designed by America’s most famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

Virtual viewers can explore 12 famous Frank Lloyd Wright buildings across the US.

The virtual tours are livestreamed every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

After spending so much time in your home, it might be time to escape to a new location.

From frat houses in Gainesville, Florida, to museums in New York City, Frank Lloyd Wright designed over 1,000 buildings.

Only a few of them are open to the public through in-person tours. But now, in a partnership between the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, you can visit 12 of the buildings virtually.

Every Thursday, a representative stationed at one of Wright’s buildings will take viewers on a tour of a new building. The videos will be livestreamed and saved on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s website.

The tours will last until mid-May and include some of his most famous works – like Taliesin West.

Taliesin West is a UNESCO World Heritage site in the deserts of Arizona. The building served as Wright’s winter home and “desert laboratory.”

Or visit Fallingwater, a home sitting over waterfalls and tucked inside southwest Pennsylvania’s forests.

“It is precisely at this time, when so many are shut inside, that we need to experience beauty and inspiration. Wright’s works bring people together in harmony with the natural world, reminding us that we are all connected, even when we’re apart,” Barbara Gordon, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy’s executive director, wrote in a statement.

While the Frank Lloyd Wright buildings remain closed, the conservancy is hoping the virtual visits will spark new followers, members, and supporters of Wright’s work.