Each ‘Friends’ cast member is reportedly poised to make over $2 million for a reunion show — and it wouldn’t even be a new episode

The cast of “Friends” is expected to get a huge payday for a potential reunion special at WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

The actors – Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – are close to sealing a deal in which each of them would make between $2.25 million and $2.5 million for the show, according to The Wall Street Journal. A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson told WSJ that there was no deal.

The actors were originally offered $1 million, which they turned down, according to WSJ. The actors were each making $1 million for the final two seasons of “Friends,” a hefty sum for television salaries in the early 2000s.

The special would be “a retrospective and interviews with the cast,” not a new episode, WSJ said. A potential host is Ellen DeGeneres, according to WSJ.

“Friends” is one of the top TV catalogs in the streaming wars.

WarnerMedia scooped up the streaming rights to the hit 1990s sitcom last year for $425 million ($85 million a year for five years), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show left Netflix at the end of 2019.

HBO Max is set to launch in May for $14.99 per month, the same cost as HBO’s current standalone streaming service, HBO Now.