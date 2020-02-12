Courteney Cox wore Jennifer Aniston’s hair and glasses in a birthday post and the ‘Friends’ stars look eerily alike

Jacob Sarkisian
Courteney Cox (left) and Jennifer Aniston are still best friends.

  • Jennifer Aniston turned 51 years old on February 11th, with plenty of celebrity pals, including Reese Witherspoon, wishing the actress a happy birthday.
  • “Friends” costar Courtney Cox wished Aniston a happy birthday on Instagram, posting a photo of the two looking eerily similar.
  • In the photo, Cox donned a wig and a pair of glasses to match Aniston’s look.
  • But Cox, in the caption, wrote: “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

