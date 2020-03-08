Friends star Courtney Cox shows off her musical skills in duet with teenage daughter

caption Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette attend Nanci Ryder’s “Team Nanci” 15th Annual LA County Walk To Defeat ALS at Exposition Park on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. source Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Courtney Cox shared a video of 15-year-old Coco Arquette singing Demi Lovato ‘s “Anyone” ballad while she played the piano.

‘s “Anyone” ballad while she played the piano. Cox said that in exchange for the duet, she allowed her teen to attend a party.

Last month, Cox shared a video of her accompanying Snow Patrol guitarist Gary Lightbody for a cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As a parent, it isn’t always easy to get your teenager to hang out with you – unless you negotiate like Friends star Courtney Cox.

On Saturday, Cox shared a video of 15-year-old Coco Arquette singing Demi Lovato‘s “Anyone” ballad while she played the piano.

“So much negotiating,” Cox wrote on Instagram. “Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

In the video, Coco reads the lyrics to the recently debuted song on her phone. She apologizes to her mom’s guests for repeating a swear word in the song. Her mom smirked.

This video isn’t the first time Cox put her piano skills on display.

Last month, she shared a video of her accompanying Snow Patrol guitarist Gary Lightbody for a cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.” Cox has been in a relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid for more than six years, according to E News.

Looks like Ross isn’t the only Geller with “the sound.”

Cox will join Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer for an upcoming Friends special on HBO Max.