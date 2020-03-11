Everything we know about the upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion special

caption “Friends” premiered on NBC in 1994. source NBC

The main stars of “Friends” are going to appear on a reunion special, 16 years after the NBC show came to an end.

The unscripted special will be available at the launch of HBO Max, a new streaming service, in May 2020.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will gather at the same Warner Bros. studio where they filmed the original series and reminisce about the show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The stars of “Friends” are teaming up for a reunion special more than a decade after the beloved NBC sitcom ended.

“Friends” premiered in September 1994 and ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons. In February, it was revealed that fans of the series will get to see the cast back together again for an unscripted special for HBO Max (a new streaming service).

Here’s everything we know about the “Friends” reunion.

The show’s main stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – will participate

The actors confirmed the reunion in February 2020 by sharing a photo that was used for their 1995 Rolling Stone cover. The stars will also serve as executive producers and will receive at least $2.5 million each, according to Variety.

The special will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studio’s Stage 24 in Burbank, California, which is where the original series was taped.

Cox said that as part of the reunion, the cast will reminisce about their time on ‘Friends’

“The exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” Cox said while appearing on an episode of Kevin Nealon’s web series titled “Hiking With Kevin.”

“We’re going to have the best time,” she added, explaining that the main cast only met up twice since the show ended. “It’s going to be great. We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had.”

The reunion special will be available to subscribers once HBO Max launches

caption Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox on “Friends.” source Warner Brothers

The unscripted special is part of the programming for HBO Max, a new streaming service that’s set to launch in the US in May 2020. The streaming service will cost $14.99 per month and will include every episode of “Friends,” plus the highly-anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot. According to the press release, the “Friends” reunion special “will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.”