FrieslandCampina Hong Kong Donates 10,000 Surgical Masks and 4,000 Hand Sanitisers to Feeding Hong Kong

Extending our care to the underprivileged from over 40 NGOs across 18 districts

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Hong Kong, FCHK partners with Feeding Hong Kong to give protective gear of 10,000 surgical masks and 4,000 hand sanitisers to the underprivileged to overcome the difficult time as one. Established in 2011, Feeding Hong Kong strives to reduce food waste and fight hunger by collecting surplus products from food companies and redistributing them to frontline charities feeding those most in need. In addition, Feeding Hong Kong works to raise awareness about local poverty, food insecurity and food waste, and to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Through the partnership with Feeding Hong Kong, protective gear donated by FCHK can be effectively distributed through its extensive charity network across 18 districts, covering about 5,000 people in need from 42 NGOs.





Ms Helena He, Managing Director of FCHK said, ‘FCHK has been growing together with Hong Kong people for over 80 years. We support local food banks and NGOs to provide food aid to people in need. In response to this particular period, we not only take care of our employees and customers, but also make our contributions to the society. We have managed to offer the underprivileged families and elderly food aid and protective gear. It is our utmost concern for the lives of Hong Kong people at all ages. With the effort, we would like to build a caring community with FCHK’s vision together.’





Ms Gabrielle Kirstein, Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Hong Kong said, ‘In the past few weeks, we have experienced a surge in demand for key staples and hygiene products from across our charity network. We are honoured to have this opportunity to partner with FCHK and distribute these important items. By working together, we have been able to bolster our efforts to feed and protect those most in need at this challenging time.’





Royal FrieslandCampina — nourishing by nature

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing the valuable nutrients from milk. The annual turnover amounts to 11.3 billion euro in 2019. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global business groups, namely Consumer Dairy, Specialised Nutrition, Ingredients and Dairy Essentials. FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries and employs about 24,000 employees. The Central Office is located in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and with over 18,000 member dairy farmers, it is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security.





FrieslandCampina’s purpose — nourishing by nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.’s subsidiary in Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people





FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlock the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2019, FCHK served over 36,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD3 million to the community.





Feeding Hong Kong — bridging the gap between hunger and food waste

Who we are

Feeding Hong Kong is a Hong Kong registered charity established in 2011. Our mission is to fight hunger in Hong Kong and reduce the amount of quality food that is being sent to our city’s landfills. We also work to raise awareness about poverty, food insecurity and food waste in Hong Kong and promote healthy eating and nutritional education to the most vulnerable groups in our community. We are Hong Kong’s sole accredited member of the Global Food Banking Network, an international organisation dedicated to creating and strengthening food banks and national food bank networks.

What we do

Every day, we collect surplus nutritious food from manufacturers, growers, processors, distributors and retailers and deliver it to a network of partner charities, who in turn, provide food to those most in need in Hong Kong. By supporting existing grassroots feeding programmes, we make efficient use of established distribution channels and can focus our own resources on the highest standards in food collection, storage and transportation. Last year, through our partnerships with the food industry, we saved over 820 tonnes of food from landfill and in turn supported 132 charity programmes with a total of 2.17 million meals. For more information please visit: feedinghk.org