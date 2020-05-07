FrieslandCampina Hong Kong Donates Friso®GOLD Infant and Toddler Milk Formula to FOOD-CO of St. James’ Settlement

Providing Better Nutrition for 900 Children from Underprivileged Families

Joyce Wu, Head of Public Affairs of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (middle), represents the company to donate Friso®GOLD Infant and Toddler Milk Formula and present message cards for the beneficiaries to FOOD-CO of St. James’ Settlement. Mr. Cooke T. C. Cheung, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of St. James’ Settlement (third from left) and his team receive the donation.

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 May 2020 – As a leading dairy nutrition company in Hong Kong, FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (“FCHK”) is committed to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products. To ease the financial burdens of underprivileged families, FCHK has donated the breakthrough upgraded Friso®GOLD Infant and Toddler Milk Formula (1,200g) to 10 local NGOs through FOOD-CO of St. James’ Settlement, the first all-round food support collaborative platform in Hong Kong. This donation could support nutrition needs of 900 children from underprivileged families, aiming to care for mothers in need while guarding health of their children together.

Affected by social and economic factors, the unemployment rate in Hong Kong hit a record high of 4.2% in 9 years. Research[1] found that women from low-income families were forced to leave their jobs due to family needs during the pandemic. In this critical period, FCHK wishes to support the life and soul of these women. Therefore, FCHK initiated an online campaign called ‘Friso® Staying together with You’ on Friso® Facebook page in April, encouraging the public to share positive spirits and comments to uphold mothers in need. Over 250 supportive messages were gathered and converted onto hand-written cards by FCHK employees, which would be gifted to the beneficiaries along with the donated products to share positivity and love in this Mother’s Day.

Ms. Helena He, Managing Director of FCHK said, ‘FCHK has been supporting local food banks and NGOs to provide food aid to people in need and nourish their nutrition needs. As the No. 1 in sales Infant Formula and Toddler Nutrition brand in Hong Kong and Macau market[2], Friso® will be there all the time, enabling your children to have strong body with the right nutrition. It is important to enhance their gut immunity. Through this donation, we wish to send the warmest support to the beneficiaries, and provide better nutrition for children to grow healthily.’

Mr. Cooke T. C. Cheung, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of St. James’ Settlement said, ‘Nowadays, many low-income families are facing financial pressures and child undernutrition. Requesting cases have also been increasing significantly in recent months. Therefore, we highly appreciate the generous donation of infant and toddler milk formula from FCHK. Through the FOOD-CO network, the donation can ease the burdens of affected families in different districts in Hong Kong by providing their children with the nutrition they need.’



[1] According to a survey announced by Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association on 7 March 2020 that interviewed 210 grassroot women who live in Kwun Tong during 16-29 February 2020′. [2] According to Nielsen Infant Milk Formula Market Track Service data from November 2016 to October 2017 in total Hong Kong supermarkets, convenient stores, drugstores and Western drugstores in Macau (Copyright© 2017, The Nielsen Company).



Friso® — growing up together naturally

Friso®, a brand of one of the world’s largest dairy companies Royal FrieslandCampina, provides a series of milk formula and supplements including infant and toddler milk formula, pregnancy formula and milk cereal for the comprehensive nutrition needs of pregnant women, infants and toddlers. Friso® has leveraged FrieslandCampina’s 140-year dairy expertise to ensure every step flawlessly from dairy cows feeding in our own farms in the Netherlands to product production, so as to offer pregnant women, infants and toddlers high quality and nutritious dairy products. We are committed to safeguarding the source of milk. In 2019, FrieslandCampina has introduced Friso®TrackEasy, a smart packaging innovation that enables consumers to access and trace the tin’s journey from the information of dairy farming, milk collection, production process, packaging, rigorous checks to export by scanning a specific QR code on the milk formula tin.

Friso® products are now available in Mannings, Watsons, supermarkets and selected pharmacies in Hong Kong. For more information please visit: www.friso.com.hk

Royal FrieslandCampina — nourishing by nature

Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers throughout the world with dairy products containing the valuable nutrients from milk. The annual turnover amounts to 11.3 billion euro in 2019. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global business groups, namely Consumer Dairy, Specialised Nutrition, Ingredients and Dairy Essentials. FrieslandCampina has locations in 34 countries and employs about 24,000 employees. The Central Office is located in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and with over 18,000 member dairy farmers, it is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

Providing the growing world population with the right nutrients in a sustainable way is one of the critical challenges for the coming decades. By offering trustworthy and nourishing dairy products, FrieslandCampina contributes to food and nutrient security. FrieslandCampina’s purpose — Nourishing by Nature — stands for better nutrition for the world’s consumers, a good living for our farmers, now and for generations to come. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.’s subsidiary in Hong Kong — nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people





FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938. Building on FrieslandCampina’s over 140 years of Dutch dairy heritage and expertise, the ‘from-grass-to-glass’ stringent global supply chain and constant innovation that unlocks the nutritional potential of milk, FCHK has been leading the development of dairy industry in Hong Kong, nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages with its full range of high quality and nutritious dairy products, including FRISO® pregnancy, infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY® dairy based beverages, BLACK & WHITE® and LONGEVITY® dairy products, and OPTIMEL® adult nutrition formula for consumers, customers and food service business partners through a wide network in both retail and business channels in Hong Kong and Macau.





As Hong Kong people’s partner in health, FCHK supports local food banks and charity groups and provides food assistance to people in need. In 2019, FCHK served over 36,000 beneficiaries with an aggregate value of over HKD3 million to the community.

FOOD-CO of St. James’ Settlement

As the first all-round food support collaborative platform in Hong Kong, FOOD-CO aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of food support services by facilitating information sharing, coordination and matching of the demand and supply of surplus food between donors and food support service providers.

FOOD-CO works with like-minded partners to solicit resources for poverty alleviation. It also cultivates a culture of “Save and Share” with an objective of reducing food waste and creating a better living environment. The FOOD-CO project encompasses an online platform for food support service providers and food donors, a benchmark study on local food support services, experience-sharing sessions for stakeholders, and activities to promote lower food waste. For more information please visit: https://food-co.hk/main/zh/