Watch a deleted ‘Frozen 2’ scene that answers a huge question about Anna and Elsa’s parents

caption Elsa in Ahtohallan at the end of “Frozen 2.” source Disney

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Frozen 2.” In a new video shared exclusively with Insider, Disney reveals a deleted scene from “Frozen 2.” The scene shows Elsa using her new powers to gift Anna with a memory of their parents. Elsa shows her how King Agnarr and Queen Iduna planned on telling Anna about Elsa’s powers, letting her in on the secret, just before their deaths. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



In an exclusive new video, Disney’s “Frozen 2” co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck reveal a deleted scene that answers questions Anna still has when it comes to her parents, King Agnarr and Queen Iduna.

“Anna was struggling so much in earlier versions [of the movie] with [questions like], ‘did my parents really trust me? why was I shut out?'” Lee says in the new video. “She still had questions she needed answers for.”

You can watch the deleted scene, titled “A Place of Our Own,” below.

“We loved this idea that after Ahtohallan, Elsa could give [Anna] a memory that would tell her how her parents felt about her,” Lee said.

Ahtohallan is the mystical place Elsa journeys to in “Frozen 2.” There, she learns that she is the powerful “fifth spirit” which links humans with the magical realm. Elsa also discovers that she can manipulate water (which has memory) into revealing memories from the past.

In the deleted scene, Elsa decides to help Anna better understand their parents by summoning a water memory of them.

caption Queen Iduna and King Agnarr in the first “Frozen” movie. source Disney

Anna watches as her parents prepare for the journey which would end tragically in their deaths.

“Darling, I’ve been thinking,” Iduna (voiced by Evan Rachel Wood) says to her husband. “It might be time to tell Anna about Elsa. I can’t bear keeping her shut out anymore. She’s maturing now. She can be responsible.”

“It’s not Anna I’m worried about,” Agnarr (Alfred Molina) says. “What if we let them get close again and the feelings are too much for Elsa? Joy brings her powers out as strongly as fear.”

“But if anyone can find a way to help her, it’s Anna,” Iduna says.

caption Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in “Frozen 2.” source Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

“You may be right about that,” Agnarr says. “There’s not much that girl can’t do.”

“Her love could hold up the world,” Iduna says.

“Lucky for the world,” Agnarr replies. “OK, we’ll tell her when we return.”

As they speak, Anna watches her parents with tears streaming down her face. Throughout “Frozen 2,” Anna’s character arc was all about self-actualization and breaking her codependency with Elsa. By the end of the movie, Elsa has renounced her crown and Anna is made the Queen of Arrendelle.

Back in the deleted scene, Anna tearfully hugs Elsa as the memory of their parents fades.

“Thank you so much for that,” she says.

“They believed in you Anna,” Elsa says. “And so do I.”

“Frozen II” will be available on digital platforms starting February 11, and Blu-Ray on February 25.