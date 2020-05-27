What 12 interesting fruits from around the world look like

caption Jackfruit can be used as a vegan meat substitute. source MP kullimratchai/Shutterstock

Fruit is prevalent in diets around the world, and you’ll likely want to try these interesting-looking varieties that are often found outside of the US.

Jackfruit, mangosteen, starfruit, and rambutans are some common fruits in Southeast Asia.

Some fruits, like ackee, can be poisonous if they aren’t handled and prepared correctly.

Aguajes, rose apples, and guavas are known for their various health benefits.

If you live in the US, you’ve likely stuck to some of the more common fruits like bananas, apples, and berries.

But around the globe, there are plenty of delicious fruits that are worth trying.

Here are some interesting fruits from different places around the world.

Pomelos are a citrus fruit often found in the south of Asia.

caption Pomelo is similar to a grapefruit. source Marina Nabatova/Shutterstock

A citrus fruit native to South and Southeast Asia, the pomelo is thought of as a larger version of a grapefruit.

The outer layer of the fruit is extremely thick, but when it’s peeled it reveals juicy slices that are ready to eat.

Jabuticaba is a fruit, similar to grapes, that often grows in Brazil.

caption The jabuticaba plant is known as the Brazillian grape tree. source Fernando Calmon/Shutterstock

Jabuticaba, or jaboticaba, is a small, dark-colored summer fruit that grows directly on trees.

Because of the fruit’s resemblance to grapes, the plant is commonly referred to as the Brazilian grape tree.

Jabuticabas are found in South America, and the fruit has been used to treat sore throats, asthma, and inflammation.

Ackee is the national fruit of Jamaica.

caption Ackees are poisonous when they aren’t ripe. source twiggyjamaica/Shutterstock

Originally from West Africa, the ackee fruit was brought over to Jamaica and is now the country’s national fruit. The fruit has also been brought to some places in the US, namely Florida, but it’s not as common there.

The yellow flesh of ackees is the edible part of the fruit, and it is often used in savory dishes.

Unripe ackees can be poisonous, so ensure the fruit is ripe and the skin and seeds are discarded before eating.

Guavas have risen in popularity across the world, but the fruit is most common in Central and South America.

caption Ripe guavas are pink inside. source joanchang/Shutterstock

Guavas are pretty and delicious. Slice one up for a snack, make it into a juice, or use it in sauces to add a mild, sweet flavor.

The fruit is also said to have a few health benefits, including relieving menstruation pains and aiding digestion.

The fruit can be found in many places between Mexico and the northern part of South America, and it’s also more common in the US than most other fruits on this list.

Rose apples are a common fruit in Southeast Asia.

caption Rose Apples give off a light, rose scent when they are ripe. source pran/Shutterstock

Native to Southeast Asia, rose apples look like a pear and apple combined together and they can be red, yellow, or green in color.

The rose apple is considered to be a healthy addition to your diet and is used by some to aid digestion and help manage diabetes.

Rambutans get their name from their hairy appearance.

caption The white flesh of rambutans is sweet and sour. source MR. WATCHARA POOTO/Shutterstock

Grown in the Malay peninsula of Southeast Asia, the rambutan’s name comes from the Malay word for “hair” because of the long green hairs coming off it in all directions.

Beneath the outer layer, the white ball of fruit is both sweet and sour in taste.

Starfruit is another popular fruit in Southeast Asia.

caption Starfruit is named after its shape when it’s cut. source Joko P/Shutterstock

When looking for the most Instagrammable fruit, starfruit just might take the prize. The fruit is native to Asia, and when you cut it, the slices actually look like stars.

Starfruit has a sweet and sour taste, and the entire fruit is edible so there’s no need to avoid the skin or seeds.

Horned cucumbers resemble blowfish and are common in Africa.

caption Horned cucumbers are similar in taste to cucumbers and zucchinis. source weha/Shutterstock

Also called the kiwano melon, horned cucumbers are mostly found in Central Africa and are full of antioxidants.

Due to its bloated appearance, the horned cucumber is often referred to as “blowfish fruit.” But the fruit doesn’t taste fishy – its flavor is a cross between a cucumber and a zucchini.

After cutting past the orange, horned exterior, the inside gives way to green flesh and seeds that can be picked and eaten.

Tangy mangosteens are also native to Southeast Asia.

caption Mangosteens are an expensive fruit. source senlektomyum/Shutterstock

Commonly found in areas such as Indonesia and the Philippines, mangosteen fruit is a far cry from the popular mango. Encased in a hard shell, a mangosteen is sweet and tangy with a peach-like flavor.

Mangosteens are called the “queen of fruits” because Queen Victoria reportedly granted knighthood to anyone who could supply her with one.

They aren’t exactly cheap in the US, though. When mangosteens were shipped in small quantities to the US in 2007, The New York Times reported, they cost $45 a pound, which was about $10 per mangosteen.

The Langsat is common in Malaysia where the bunches are shaken off trees.

caption Langsat has a similar taste to grapefruit. source Ar Business/Shutterstock

Langsat grows in bunches on trees, and once the outer layer is removed, a white orb-looking fruit emerges.

The fruit is sweet with a hint of sour, similar in taste to a grapefruit.

Aguajes are native to Peru and are packed with vitamins.

caption Aguajes are a versatile fruit. source Carlos Sala Fotografia/Shutterstock

The aguaje fruit grows throughout the Amazon, and it’s said to have a sweet and sour flavor.

Covered in red scales, the fruit is skinned to reveal a bright-yellow flesh that is a good source of vitamins C and E.

Jackfruit is said to have originated in India, and it has spread to many Asia countries.

caption Jackfruit is the largest tree-born fruit. source jakkrit Sribaljaem/Shutterstock

Jackfruit is the largest tree-borne fruit and can grow up to 80 pounds.

The national fruit of Bangladesh, jackfruit is full of fiber and has a starchy flavor. It is also a staple in many vegetarian and vegan diets because it can be cooked as a convincing meat substitute.