Fuji Xerox Enhances Business Automation Solutions With DocuSign Partnership

Enhanced solutions enable APAC customers to achieve digitalization effectively through contract management and digital signing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 April 2020 – Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific announced today that it has partnered with DocuSign, the global leader in the eSignature market, to deliver DocuSign’s industry leading eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions to the APAC market.. This partnership will see Fuji Xerox develop its direct sales and implementation services for the APAC region.





DocuSign’s Contract Lifecycle Management solution digitizes the entire lifecycle of contract execution, before and after signing, featuring a flexible, configurable workflow that allows users to automate even the most complex agreement processes. Implemented together, eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions allow users to expedite contract approvals securely and offers them a true digital contract experience with encrypted and secure digital signing.





The solutions offer multiple advantages over manual processes, including reduced legal costs, location flexibility, easy contract renewal, reduced paper waste and improved organization-wide overviews of all current and past contract agreements.





The combined deployment of eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions also create a secure, streamlined cloud-based platform that unifies all business process. In addition, it provides track changes functionality, reducing reliance on email communications and the associated risks of managing negotiations and contracts across multiple channels.





Recent market trends have shown a rapid growth in the industry. The eSignature market is expected to grow by 39 percent in 2020. By leveraging eSignature software, businesses stand to benefit from 55-78.62 percent in total savings[1]. Modern Enterprise-grade Contract Lifecycle Management has also emerged as a priority for many businesses, and effective contract management is important to the commercial success of any business[2].





“Fuji Xerox is an industry leader and the ideal partner for DocuSign to showcase how its software enables businesses to easily innovate old, manual paper-based processes and deploy a digital, paperless solution, from eSignature right through to contract automation and lifecycle management. We are eager to work with Fuji Xerox to spearhead a global shift to more streamlined digital models of business processes,” said Brad Newtown, Vice President at DocuSign APAC.





“The partnership with DocuSign underscores Fuji Xerox’s commitment to our customers in helping them communicate better through automation of their contracts and related documents,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. “As more businesses make the shift to digitize their business processes, Fuji Xerox is well-positioned to stay ahead of the curve on enabling our customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions to help them improve efficiency, lower operating costs and transform manual processes.”





About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution.





Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.





Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.





http://www.fujixerox.com





About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than half a million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.





