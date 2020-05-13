The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are accepting submissions for their 2020 contest — here are the most hilarious photos so far

caption This photo of a confused-looking seal is a contender in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. source © Johan Siggesson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild.

The 2020 contest is now open for submissions.

People have already submitted funny photos of lions, owls, and hippos.

Every year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight the funniest photos of animals taken in the wild. Talented photographers from around the world manage to capture moments where animals seem to be experiencing very human emotions or dilemmas.

Founders Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks started the contest to raise awareness about wildlife conservation. They hope the pictures encourage people to shop responsibly, be mindful of their water use, and speak out about environmental issues – in addition to making people laugh.

The 2020 contest is now open for submissions, and people have already started sending in photos of lions, owls, hippos, and other species striking hilarious poses or pulling amusing facial expressions.

Here are 12 of the best submissions to the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards so far.

Photographer Alvin Tarkmees photographed a roebuck deer with attitude in Estonia.

caption Location: Estonia. source © Alvin Tarkmees/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

The photo is titled “It’s too late Roebuck, too late.”

A northern pygmy owl in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, appeared to have a hard time staying awake.

caption Location: Vancouver Island, British Columbia. source © Anthony Bucci/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This photo is “Rough Night” by Anthony Bucci.

A sea otter in Morro Bay, California, appeared to find something very funny.

caption Location: Morro Bay, California. source © David DesRochers/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This photo by David DesRochers is simply entitled “Laughing Sea Otter.”

Perhaps this brown bear in Lake Clark, Alaska, was trying to start a new TikTok dance trend.

caption Location: Lake Clark, Alaska. source © Janet Miles/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Janet Miles captured the bear’s sweet moves with her photo, “Doing the Sand Dance.”

A seal on the beach in Winterton-on-Sea, UK, seemed to scratch its head in confusion.

caption Location: Winterton-on-Sea, UK. source © Johan Siggesson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This photo by Joham Siggesson is titled “Confused.”

A lion cub in Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania, threw a punch in a playful wrestling match with another cub.

caption Location: Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania. source © Yarin Klein/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

The moment was caught in “Lightweight Wrestling” by Yarin Klein.

A baby hippo in Masai Mara, Kenya, appeared to find its mother hilarious.

caption Location: Masai Mara, Kenya. source © Manoj Shah/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This is “Laughing Hippo” by photographer Manoj Shah.

In Zambales, Philippines, a chalky percher damselfly was ready to conduct an orchestra with a plant baton.

caption Location: Zambales, Philippines. source © Reynante Martinez/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

The pose earned him the title of “Maestro” in this photo by Reynante Martinez.

Zebras in Nairobi National Park, Kenya, looked like they were having a laugh.

caption Location: Nairobi National Park, Kenya. source © Tanvir Ali/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This is “Laughing Stock” by Tanvir Ali.

A yellow-collared lovebird in Tarangire National Park, Tanzania, appeared to share a secret while perched on a tree branch.

caption Location: Tarangire National Park, Tanzania. source © Thomas Grigoleit/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

This photo by Thomas Grigoleit is titled “True Name.”

Photographer Tommy Mees spotted a flamingo in Serengeti, Tanzania, appearing to walk on the surface of Lake Magadi.

caption Location: Lake Magadi, Serengeti, Tanzania. source © Tommy Mees/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

He called this photo “Walk on Water.”

A lion cub in Masai Mara, Kenya, was wowed by something in the distance.

caption Location: Masai Mara, Kenya. source © Yaron Schmid/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Yaron Schmid called the photo “Wowza!”