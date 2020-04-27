32 historical photos that will make you laugh

caption “Billy the Budgie” makes a quick visit to the barber shop in 1958. source Mirrorpix/Contributor/Getty Images

Plenty of hilarious moments have been perfectly captured over the years.

From canoeing down a flooded street to Batman helping a group of kids cross the street, these photos are sure to crack you up.

Laughter is a universal language. From animals acting like humans to famous people – Audrey Hepburn, the Three Stooges – in funny scenarios, these vintage pics are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Now that’s a mouthful.

caption The Minsky Carnival Showgirls compete in a 1949 spaghetti-swooshing contest. source Keystone/Getty Images

Apparently spaghetti-swooshing contests – in which participants had to polish off a bowl of noodles by only using their faces, lips, and tongues – were a thing in the 1940s.

Here, the Minsky Carnival Showgirls compete in such a contest.

There’s nothing like a close shave.

caption Circa 1960, English comedian Eric Sykes revives the “mass shaving machine.” source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Or 12, as the case may be.

Invented in the 19th century, the “mass shaving machine” can shave a dozen men simultaneously. Eric Sykes, an English comedian, demonstrated the device on an unaired pilot for a TV series about 1800s innovations.

It’s hard to say what’s funnier about this photo — the outfits or the snow.

caption Circa 1975, two landladies in Skegness, England, wear vintage bathing costumes from 1914. source Ian Tyas/Getty Images

In a publicity shot taken in the 1970s, two ladies in Skegness, a seaside town in Lincolnshire, England, wear vintage bathing costumes from 1914.

She’s having a good fur day.

caption A dog with its fur set in curlers at a hairdressing salon in London, circa 1968. source Paul Fievez/BIPS/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The hair of the dog was never more chic.

You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make her drink.

caption Anne Fenton having a drink in the bar of the Hotel Marazion in Cornwall, England, with her grey mare Anita. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Unless she has a personalized basin, that is.

So this is how musicians cool off on a hot day.

caption Circa 1966, a musician uses his instrument as a sun shade. source Keystone/Getty Images

A musician at Miami University in Florida found a novel way to use his instrument on a hot day.

Why did the chicken cross the road?

caption A policeman holds up traffic to allow four Egg Chicks to cross the bridge at the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, circa 1966. source Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

Apparently to publicize the British Egg Marketing Board.

Quit horsing around.

caption A horse smiles, circa 1958. source Russell Knight/Getty Images

You’ll make a complete foal of yourself.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to fashion.

caption Gertrude Shilling, mother of hat designer and milliner David Shilling, with one of her son’s characteristically flamboyant hats, circa 1971. source Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images

Hats off to this fashionable lady, the mother of famous English milliner David Shilling.

What’s black and white and read all over?

caption Circa 1954, fans at Wimbledon make hats from newspapers to shield their heads from the sun. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

A stylish newspaper hat, that’s what.

This guy is hogging the spotlight.

caption Circa 1933, a large pig at a farm in Hertfordshire, England, has a chat with a census taker. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

Sow what? He likes the attention.

Now that’s how you multitask.

caption British actress Barbara Roscoe cooks while using a hairdryer in her home, circa 1963. source John Pratt/Getty Images

As British actress Barbara Roscoe demonstrates, why go to a salon when you can dry your hair and cook at the same time?

This image gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “soap opera.”

caption Circa 1930, tenor Enrico Murzio practices singing while taking a bath. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

Some people think better while taking a bath – and some sing better.

That’s one shell of a ride.

caption The Lusty sisters, Diana and Zena, well-known in show-jumping circles, try out their paces on two turtles, circa 1936. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

Slow and steady wins the race.

Row, row, row your boat gently down the street.

caption American actress Myrna Loy rows a canoe down a flooded street, circa 1925. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Myrna Loy, an American film, television, and stage actress, illustrates an alternative mode of transportation during inclement weather.

Even Roman warriors enjoy tea time.

caption Circa 1956, comedienne and singer Gracie Fields drinks tea with vaudeville entertainer Bud Flanagan. source Monty Fresco/Getty Images

As captured during the 1956 Royal Command Performance, Gracie Fields, a comedienne and singer, drinks tea with music hall and vaudeville entertainer Bud Flanagan, who’s dressed as a Roman centurion.

It’s hard to top the classic antics of Moe, Larry, and Curly — aka the Three Stooges.

caption Circa 1939, Moe Howard plugs his ears as fellow Stooges Larry Fine and Curly Howard slurp soup loudly. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

Larry Fine and Curly Howard slurp soup loudly – much to the chagrin of fellow Stooge Moe Howard, who plugs his ears to drown out the sound.

If there’s an elephant in the room, proceed accordion-ly.

caption An elephant listens to accordion music, circa 1940. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This accordion player is getting a glowing “one trunk up” review.

“Key change.” “Yes, chef!”

caption Howard Baker’s band of bakers, circa 1936. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

It sounds like music is on the menu.

LeBron would give these b-ballers a seal of approval.

caption Two seals play basketball at the San Diego Zoo, circa 1950. source Evans/Getty Images

They could score big in the championship tidal match.

Two heads are better than one.

caption American actor Mel Ferrer covers his wife, screen icon Audrey Hepburn, in his coat, circa 1956. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On a road near Paris, France, Audrey Hepburn and her first husband, Mel Ferrer, bundle up.

They’re just monkeying around.

caption The American pop band the Monkees during a silly photo shoot, circa 1967. source Keystone Features/Getty Images

For this photo, Davy Jones buried fellow Monkees band mates Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz up to their necks in sand.

When Batman isn’t saving Gotham, he’s helping these adorable kids cross the street.

caption Adam West, in character as Batman, circa 1967. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Hopefully no supervillains were harmed in the making of this road safety video featuring “Batman” actor Adam West. It was filmed in London’s Kensington neighborhood in the 1960s.

Someone’s on the naughty list.

caption Circa 1975, a woman is skeptical of a far-from-jolly man dressed as Santa. source Evening Standard via Getty Images

This Santa Claus looks sullen rather than Jolly.

Dinner is served.

caption Circa 1984, a butler serves a meal to a table of dogs at a restaurant in Knightsbridge, London, to mark the launch of a new dog food. source BIPS/Getty Images

It may be a dog-eat-dog world – but things aren’t so bad when you’re a pampered pooch.

It’s a zoo in here.

caption Comet, an elephant from Chessington Zoo, spends the weekend as a waiter at the Trocadero Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus, London, circa 1938. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

The service at this restaurant is wild.

He has his geese in a row.

caption A little boy dressed as a policeman holds up a car to allow a gaggle of geese to cross a country road, circa 1934. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

It’s hard not to giggle at this gaggle.

The human water ski must have fallen out of style.

caption Circa 1973, Barbara Clack skis on human water skis, Joker Osborn and Ken White, champion skiers at Cypress Gardens, Florida. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

This doesn’t look very comfortable.

Hey, who are you looking at?

caption Circa 1968, a two-year-old spreads her paint liberally during an art class in London for young children. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

This two-year-old decided to paint outside the box – or, rather, off the canvas.

This dog is composing the next Great Canine Novel.

caption An Alsatian dog named Petra answers her fan mail on the British kids’ show “Blue Peter,” circa 1964. source John Pratt/Getty Images

Life as a writer can be ruff.

There’s nothing funny about smoking — but try not to smile while looking at this photo.

caption British film producer James Carreras lights a cigar for a skull held by William Castle, an American film producer and director, circa 1962. source John Pratt/Getty Images

He was a fellow of infinite jest.

You can pick your friends and you can pick your nose…

caption Circa 1959, German triplets pick their noses while dressed in traditional outfits. source Keystone/Getty Images

…but you can’t pick your siblings.