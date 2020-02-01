Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade invited a student who was told to cut off his dreadlocks at school to the 2020 Oscars

caption Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade invited DeAndre Arnold to the 2020 Oscars. source Rich Fury/Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade invited Texas teen DeAndre Arnold and his mom, Sandy, as their guests to the 2020 Oscars.

Arnold was told he may not be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks because the length is in violation of the Barbers Hill High School’s dress code.

Arnold’s story has not only garnered national attention but he’s received support from celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Alicia Keys, and now Union and Wade.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade officially have two special guests to the Oscars.

DeAndre Arnold garnered national attention after saying officials at his school, Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, told him he won’t be able to attend graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks because the length violates the school’s dress code policy.

caption DeAndre Arnold has gained national attention after saying his school won’t let him walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks. source Click 2 Houston

Union and Wade are attending the 2020 Academy Awards on Feb. 9 to celebrate the nomination of the short film they co-produced, “Hair Love,” with the film’s creator Matthew A. Cherry. The trio invited Arnold to the awards show and shared a video on Twitter on Friday explaining that they wanted to get involved since Arnold’s situation is similar to the film’s storyline about an African American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

“Hey DeAndre, I’m Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated animated short film ‘Hair Love,'” Union said in the video, which first aired on “CBS This Morning.”

“When we heard about your story, and you just wanting to wear your hair the way you want, at school, and all this scrutiny that you faced and how unwavering you have been in standing up for yourself, we also knew that we had to get involved.”

In the same video, Wade added that he and Union are big fans of Arnold and how he’s carried himself through this whole ordeal.

“We wanted to do something special for you,” Wade said. “You and your mother, Sandy, are the official guests of the Oscar-nominated team behind ‘Hair Love’ at the 2020 Academy Awards. Get ready, you going to the Oscars bud.”

On Twitter, Cherry added that Dove is going to be covering Arnold and his mother’s tickets and providing full wardrobe and glam for the big night while Union and Wade are paying for the family’s flights and hotel stay. “CBS This Morning” first reported Arnold’s reaction to the news.

“It’s crazy. Like I never thought that people like D. Wade and Gabrielle Union would be on my side,” Arnold said. “The film is about hair love and me and my hair kind of grew up together in a way. It’s like we are best friends. It really just means so much that we get an invite like this. It means the world to us, honestly.”

Since Deandre Arnold’s school didnt want to let him walk at his graduation because of his hair we figured that he should walk with us on the red carpet at the #Oscars as our special guest. Thank you @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade & @Dove for their help. pic.twitter.com/RD8cv0iL8G — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020

Earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys gave Arnold a $20,000 scholarship toward his college tuition on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m so happy to surprise you. And I want to tell you that I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it. And I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you know is right. And I know that the school needs to do the right thing,” Keys said.

Before Keys gave Arnold the $20,000 check, DeGeneres made a public plea to the school’s officials asking them to let Arnold walk at graduation.

“I am begging you. This kid is a good kid. He deserves to graduate, to walk with all the other kids,” DeGeneres said. “He’s a good guy. I just am urging you to do the right thing. Please, change your mind.”