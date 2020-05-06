Gabrielle Union says it was ‘odd’ to get so much praise for supporting her transgender stepdaughter Zaya Wade because that’s her job as a parent

caption Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union told Ellen DeGeneres she feels “odd” about how much praise and attention she receives for supporting her transgender stepdaughter Zaya Wade during an interview on Monday.

“To us, it’s a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what you’re supposed to do, which is love, and accept, and embrace your kids,” Union said. “So it’s odd to get recognition for that.”

The actress isn’t shy about voicing her support for LGBTQ+ communities and has spoken out on multiple occasions about the importance of parents being allies to their queer and trans kids.

A 2016 study backs Union’s point that parental support is extremely important for the mental health of young transgender kids, reducing risks of severe depression and anxiety.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have made headlines in the past for their open acceptance of their transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, who came out in December 2019.

Their support received a lot of praise from fans and media outlets alike, Union said the recognition can feel a bit odd during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there are so many people who just don't."

Many parents struggle to accept their transgender children, which can lead to mental health issues and even housing insecurity.

According to a 2012 study conducted by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law, 40% of the estimated 1.6 million young people who have experienced homelessness in their lifetime are LGBTQ+. This kind of familial rejection and housing instability can lead to serious mental health consequences.

Another 2015 study by the National Center for Transgender Equity found that 40% of all transgender adults have attempted suicide at least once in their lifetime. Approximately 92% of those who have attempted suicide did so before the age of 25.

“[There are] so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable,” Union said. “If they’re not perfect images of them, they’re not interested. And it’s heartbreaking. So we’re just doing what is natural to us, and loving her.”

Parental support can help reduce depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideations in transgender kids

A 2016 study published in Pediatrics backs Union’s point that parental support is extremely important for the mental health of young transgender kids. Transgender kids who are accepted by their parents and allowed to socially transition are less likely to have severe depression and anxiety.

Another study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that children whose parents allowed them to use their chosen name rather than their dead name – or name they were given at birth – was associated with lower rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideations.

“As an LGBT+ ally, I see a lot of my friends have chosen families, and nobody really celebrates them,” Union said. “I want to be able to celebrate all of our families, no matter how they’re created. And just letting everyone know that they are welcome at this party called life.”

