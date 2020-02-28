Gal Gadot and Brie Larson posed for adorable photos together, and people are loving the DC and Marvel crossover

caption Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman” and Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.” source Warner Bros. and Disney/Marvel

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, known for playing superhero characters Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, respectively, shared photos on social media that were taken at the 2020 Oscars.

“Make love, not war,” the actors captioned the sweet selfies.

Fans loved the DC and Marvel crossover moment, and MCU star Natalie Portman called them “LEGENDS.”

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson shared adorable photos with each other, and fans are obsessed with the DC and Marvel crossover.

“Make love, not war,” the two stars captioned their images on social media, which were taken at the 2020 Oscars in early February.

One of the selfies of the pair also resembled fan art of their comic book characters, which Larson tweeted about three years ago.

Fans online couldn’t get enough of Gadot and Larson’s sweet moment, calling the actors “queens.”

Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel together ???????????????????? — Tulasi Pavan (@tulasipavan) February 28, 2020

queens when’s the crossover movie — Jessica ???? (@ShakiraxWaka) February 28, 2020

so much power in one picture 🙂 — Terry Fox (@MisterFoxxo) February 28, 2020

We love to see it — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 28, 2020

Legends ❤️ — Captain Marvel BR (@CaptMarvelBR) February 28, 2020

Both of you are wonderful pic.twitter.com/6MKNzJ9FoJ — Ed Skuér (@edskuer) February 28, 2020

women supremacy, we love to see it ????????‍♀️ — masey ???? (@gyllengadot) February 28, 2020

Fantastic ????✨???? — Serengetis' Bushman (@Sereng_Bushman) February 28, 2020

SO PERFECT ???????????? — ᵒ ᵈᶜᶰᵃᵘᵗᵃ ʬ⁸⁴ⴵ ????✨♀️???????? (@dcuworlds) February 28, 2020

Even Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commented on Gadot’s Instagram post and called them “LEGENDS.”

caption Natalie Portman commented on Gal Gadot’s photo. source Gal Gadot/Instagram

Gadot and Larson met up at the Academy Awards a few weeks ago at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. At the Oscars, they stepped on stage with Sigourney Weaver to present the award for best original score, which went to “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

caption Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot presented the Oscar for original score. source Blaine Ohigashi/A.M.P.A.S.

Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as the titular characters. The following year, Gadot starred in a standalone film about her DC Comics character, titled “Wonder Woman.”

She also appeared in “Justice League,” which was released months after “Wonder Woman.” The actress will reprise her role for “Wonder Woman 1984,” which hits theaters on June 5.

Larson first appeared as Captain Marvel (also known as Carol Danvers) in a 2019 movie of the same name. That year, she teamed up with fellow characters from the MCU to defeat Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Both “Captain Marvel and “Endgame” hit $1 billion at the box office.