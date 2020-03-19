Gal Gadot shared a montage of 21 celebrities who are quarantining singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

- source
- @gal_gadot Instagram
- Gal Gadot posted a montage video on Instagram of her and 21 other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as they self-quarantine amidst the coronavirus crisis.
- Gadot introduced the video herself and said: “Day six in self-quarantine and I got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world.”
- Gadot went on to say: “I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this…”
- She began singing the song herself, before 21 celebrity pals all sang a line each.
- The featured celebrities included Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Delevingne, and Maya Rudolph.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
Read more:
All the movie and TV sets that have been shut down because of coronavirus concerns
Artists are playing live concerts from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak – here’s how to watch them
19 photos that show how Disney theme parks have drastically changed in response to the coronavirus outbreak