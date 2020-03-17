Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the coronavirus — and ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are telling him to drink giant’s milk

caption Hivju played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/HBO

“Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO show, has contracted the coronavirus.

Hivju confirmed the news in an Instagram post: “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

“Game of Thrones” costars including Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) and John Bradley-West (Samwell Tarly) commented their well-wishes on the post.

Hivju becomes the latest actor to contract the virus after Tom Hanks and Idris Elba confirmed they are coronavirus-positive, too.

The Norwegian actor confirmed the news via an Instagram post, becoming the latest celebrity to contract the virus after Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes,” Hivju wrote.

“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals.”

Hivju urged people to take care of each other and to keep their distance: “Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Fans, however, think there is one way for the Tormund actor to fight off coronavirus: with giants milk, of course.

In the show, Tormund explains that he got so strong by killing a giant when he was 10, then climbing into bed with his wife, who mistook him for her baby and, apparently, suckled him at her breast for three months. So the story goes.

Just take him to the real north and give him giant's milk. He'll be fine. May the gods be with you Kristofer https://t.co/Ypp6CF3gFB — O'blade (@ObiladeOA) March 17, 2020

NOOOO SOMEBODY GET HIM SOME GIANT'S MILK https://t.co/RzmaOm5JDo — blindinglights (@blindinglight19) March 17, 2020

Nothing a humongous jug of giant's milk can't cure. Moving on. https://t.co/0aUKtorFjk — Ghost Buster ???? (@mubarakade) March 17, 2020

Giants milk is not a vaccine for Coro https://t.co/Mo77eRhjyE — Pitta Pypa (@ToddVal18) March 17, 2020

Some Hivju’s “Game of Thrones” costars commented their well-wishes on Hivju’s Instagram, with John Bradley-West (Samwell Tarly) writing “Ah mate. Sending my love to you all. Get well.” Davos Seaworth actor Liam Cunningham wrote “get well soon my friend,” while Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) commented “sending lots of love.” Danish actor Pilau Asbæk, who played Euron Greyjoy, wrote “Scandinavian brother,” and Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) commented, “get well soon.”

