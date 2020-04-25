15 games to play on Zoom, from a murder mystery to cooking challenges

caption Two professors from the University of California, Berkeley use Zoom to teach their students through an online course. source Reuters/Nathan Frandino

As the coronavirus closes schools and workplaces, people are increasingly turning to Zoom video calls for work and fun.

As video calls become the primary method of socializing, websites and apps are popping up designed to facilitate games on Zoom.

Some other simple games and activities can be easily adapted to Zoom, no extra app necessary.

Many are turning to video online calls thanks to COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

With schools, businesses, and restaurants closed, people are increasingly moving to video calling platform Zoom for work and socializing. The company says its stock already increased more than 100% since the outbreak spread in the US.

Zoom parties are fun, but you can only stare at your friends’ faces and talk about how today was pretty much like yesterday, and the day before, for so long. To replace some feeling of more naturally interacting with friends, many are turning to Zoom games. Some games are specifically designed for Zoom, while others are finding a new audience on the platform with minor adjustments to suit their new, virtual play.

Here’s how to set up your screen for Zoom games, and some you can play.

First, launch Zoom and select “new meeting.”

You’ll be prompted on how you want to share audio, use computer audio if sound is important for your game.

Then, choose “share screen” at the bottom of the call.

From there, choose an option based on the game you’re playing. Here, I chose to share my desktop.

Or, choose the whiteboard option for certain games, like anything with drawing.

Play charades with this online idea generator. Select categories, or choose charades for kids to get the whole family involved.

caption Charades.

Play all kinds of card games online, like Euchre or Go Fish.

caption Euchre.

The website also has a game called “remote insensitivity,” that uses online materials from Cards Against Humanity. The site encourages use with Zoom, with a banner at the top saying “You’ll want to be talking with the other players during the game.Use another site or the good ol’ telephone to chat.”

caption Remote Insensitivity.

The #ZoomJam challenge asked designers to submit games that can be played by a group over Zoom with no special equipment or skills. Check out the archive to see what games sound fun.

caption Zoom call.

The Zoom version of Whack-A-Mole only requires a gallery view in Zoom and everyone to have mics on.

caption Whack-a-mole game.

Another game submission on the website, Murder Mystery, requires seven players and works like the game Mafia.

caption Murder Mystery game.

Doodle Demons uses Zoom’s whiteboard function to draw a creature, and only requires two players.

caption Doodle Demons game.

Kitchen Connect gets players cooking, using the same basic idea as the TV show “Chopped.” Players figure out what ingredients they have in common, then compete to make the best meal using the same base.

caption Kitchen Connect game.

Download Just Dance on your phone, then enter the room number and use your phone as a controller to compete against your friends.

caption Just Dance.

Use a random trivia generator to play against friends.

caption Random Trivia Generator.

