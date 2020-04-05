Retailers are inventing quarantine-themed sales to lure people to shop online as their stores remain closed

source American Eagle Outfitters

Gap, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and more are promoting stay-at-home clothing and sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

J.Crew advertised a "staying-in shop" with discounts of up to 60% off.

Department stores and apparel companies are trying to stay afloat after weeks of mass store closures by inventing quarantine-themed sales and tailoring their advertising to address the massive shift in how Americans are spending their time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many retailers are using some version of the tagline “We’re in this together” and promoting clothing for video conference calls, at-home workouts, and loungewear.

Saks, for example, was advertising "dial-in chic" essentials and "work it from home" clothing on its website this week.

Here’s a look at how retailers are changing their promotional language amid the pandemic.

Saks was advertising “dial-in chic” essentials, “pick-me-up picks,” and “work it from home” tailoring on its website this week.

“Like many in our industry, we are working to tailor our marketing strategy in a way that makes sense for the current climate while continuing to support our business,” a Saks spokesperson told Reuters.

A Gap marketing email offered a 50% off sale and “a little digital sunshine to get through this, together.”

The company advertised 50% off everything and free shipping on orders totaling more than $25.

“Social distancing may apply,” Nordstrom said this week in a promotion for shoes.

“We’re in this together,” Nordstrom’s homepage said this week. “And we’re here to make things a little more comfortable. Explore our top picks for getting cozy, living peacefully and taking care of yourself and the ones you love.”

Nordstrom also advertised “the new business casual” with “laid-back looks for the commute-free life” and activewear with the tagline, “No membership required: exercising from the comfort of home is easy when you’ve got the right gear.”

“Dial in to these video-conference looks,” Anthropologie advertised alongside a promotion offering up to 40% off select blouses, blazers, and jewelry.

J.Crew promoted a “Staying-In Shop” with discounts of up to 60% off.

Macy’s this week advertised its “lowest prices of the season” with discounts of up to 70% off and a collection of “stay-at-home essentials.”

Forever 21 advertised “stay at home steals” for “future plans” with 25% off dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers.

Forever 21 encouraged customers in a recent tweet to “vibe out in the living room.”

“Sad all your vacay clothes went to waste? play dress up and vibe out in the living room like @alysilverio ! Face time your bestie or do a group call with you gals #stayconnected” the company wrote on Twitter.

Revolve was advertising an Instagram Live “booty and abs” workout on its website this week with the hashtag #revolvearoundthehouse.

Sears offered discounts on at-home fitness equipment and workout gear.

Sears was advertising sales on its website this week with the tagline, “Make the most of being home.”

American Eagle Outfitters used the tagline “We’re in this together” on its website this week and promoted photos of influencers at home.