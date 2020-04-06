You can grow a ‘cocktail garden’ that’s like having your own personal bar

caption Gardenuity sells custom, themed garden kits. source GMVozd/Getty Images

Gardenuity makes custom, themed garden kits that come with everything you need to make a garden flourish.

The kits are customized to your area, using the brand’s “Plant Match” service to supply you with plants that will grow in your climate.

Gardenuity offers a variety of themed kits, like a skin-care garden, taco garden, and even a cocktail garden.

The cocktail garden comes with six herbs that are perfect for mixing with drinks, and you can order one here for $72.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Garnish is a crucial part of any good cocktail, with fresh herbs often making or breaking the flavor of a drink – and you can typically only get that elevated taste at a fancy bar.

But you might be able to recreate that perfect cocktail at home thanks to Gardenuity.

The company specializes in custom garden kits that make it easy to grow plants.

caption The company’s kits come with fully rooted plants. source Gardenuity

The company’s mission is to make gardening accessible for everyone, which is why it takes some of the work out of gardening by sending you plants that have already rooted, so you can skip the seeding portion of the growth process.

The company uses a “Plant Match” service to create each custom kit, which means you’ll receive plants that grow in your specific climate.

And the majority of the company’s kits are themed, so you can buy plants designated to a specific, fun purpose.

Gardenuity offers taco, culinary, skin care, and other themed kits, but its Cocktail Herb Garden Kit might be its most delicious option, as it gives you the herbs you need to take your at-home drinks to the next level.

caption The cocktail kit comes with herbs designed for drinks. source Gardenuity

The exact mix of herbs you’ll receive will depend on the climate in which you live, but a Gardenuity representative told Insider that a typical cocktail kit might include mint varieties, rosemary, thyme, lavender, sage, cilantro, or a pepper plant.

Those plants would allow you to make mint juleps, spicy margaritas, and bourbon thyme cocktails all from the comfort of your home.

Gardenuity’s kits come with portable and reusable grow bags for the plants to live in, six fully rooted plants, compost, and a myriad of other supplies that will help the plants thrive.

Plus, the kits are only the size of the tote bag in which they arrive, so you can invest in one even if you only have a patio garden available to you.

The cocktail kit starts at $72, and you can learn more about it here.