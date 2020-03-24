The Gates Hotel South Beach is a modern Doubletree by Hilton hotel with comfortable rooms, a convenient location near the beach, and consistently cheap prices

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Gates Hotel South Beach is a Doubletree by Hilton hotel on Collins Avenue with a nice pool, great lobby and bar, and a delicious on-site restaurant.

During low season, the hotel’s 235 rooms range from $101 for a King Bed to $257 for King Bed Balcony Suites with a pool view. Located one block from the beach, the ocean is easy to access but you likely won’t spot it from your room.

I spent the night in a King Bed and loved my view of the pool and Collins Avenue, as well as spending time in the hotel restaurant and lobby bar. It’s a solid budget-friendly option for groups, families, business travelers, friends, and bachelor or bachelorette parties.

The Gates Hotel South Beach is a modern Doubletree by Hilton hotel conveniently located right in the heart of South Beach, and offers cheap pricing but never feels, well, cheap.

Perched just a block from the beach, the value is high considering the low prices, high quality, and excellent location. Rooms are fairly standard, with the lowest category starting at just 291 square feet. But despite the small size, rooms are well-appointed and feel larger than they actually are.

With accessible pricing and modern design, the hotel is a favorite among families, friends, business travelers, and bachelor and bachelorette parties alike, all seeking an affordable beach weekend getaway in a popular stretch of South Beach. It doesn’t sit right on the sand, and The Gates Hotel South Beach is neither a luxury or a party hotel, but it is a great, reliable hotel with a great pool and lobby bar, eye-catching decor, and a delicious restaurant, OLA.

I spent the night in a King Bed, which is the lowest room category, and paid $272.73, including all taxes and fees for a stay in March at the end of the high winter season in Miami. Nightly rates typically range from a starting point of $101 in low season, to $440 over winter holidays, before taxes and fees. Even at its peak, Gates remains significantly less expensive than neighboring Miami Beach hotels, where it’s not uncommon to find rooms for $500+ per night all year long.

caption The concierge stood right outside the narrow foyer and check-in area. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Collins Avenue is one of, if not the, main thoroughfare that runs through South Beach, Mid-Beach Miami, North Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, and even Sunny Isles and beyond. The Gates South Beach Hotel sits right on it, and emerges as a towering white, L-shaped hotel with blue glass windows set off to the side, overlooking the intracoastal Lake Pancoast. The giant “GATES” in all capital letters at the top also serves as a dead giveaway.

I pulled up to the valet and was immediately taken care of and entered past the hotel’s Latin American restaurant, OLA, with its light-strung outdoor seating area and swanky banquette seating, flanked by Lake Pancoast, offering charming water views.

Manicured hedges lining an outdoor walkway led to the small check-in area that felt more like a foyer with a two-person check-in desk and a small market with toiletries and to-go items available for purchase.

I arrived late afternoon on a Wednesday, after the standard 3 p.m. check-in time and didn’t have to wait at all. Check-in was easy and in less than 10 minutes, I was given my room key, learned about the different facets of the hotel, offered Hilton’s signature chocolate chip cookie, and was on my way.

caption The lobby had interesting design elements everywhere I turned. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Past check-in I discovered the true lobby, which was huge. There was a large loft area housing meeting rooms, with walls lined with aerial pictures of beach umbrellas and boats in the water, connected to the main floor by a central staircase.

caption Ceramic alligators added to the Florida motif. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

The open space also included a raised wooden deck with seating, a tiny indoor stream, and a rock pit with white, ceramic alligators – perfect for a hotel in South Florida.

The back wall had a nook with a water station and was covered in tropical pink, palm-printed wallpaper.

caption There were various seating areas with tufted, Art Deco-style couches. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

As I explored further, I found two matching seating areas with colorful, tufted couches and coffee tables that looked very Art Deco. There was a large pool table and a high-top, communal table with electrical outlets and chairs, which made a great spot to get work done and still felt like part of the social action.

Beyond it was a sunken lobby bar with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors that opened up onto the pool deck. There were so many places to hang out and the open and cavernous layout meant it never felt crowded.

caption Paintings and photos of different beach scenes added to the Miami Beach feel. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

I stayed in a King Bed, which is the lowest room category, with standard rates starting at $101 in low season and rising to $440 during the holidays, before taxes and fees. The latter is still far cheaper than many comparable hotels in the area. I paid $272.73, including all taxes and fees for a stay in March at the end of the high winter season in Miami.

Rooms in this category start at just 291 square feet, but because of the layout, I actually thought it felt pretty spacious.

caption The sink vanity was right in the foyer of the room, sharing the wall with the front door. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

As soon as I walked into my room, I noticed the open mirrored vanity area with a sink and enough counter space to hold a few makeup or toiletry items. Under it was a small mini-fridge and a few bath towels, and the space felt well lit.

The approach was perhaps less private than a traditional bathroom but would make it easy for families or friends traveling together to get ready at the same time.

caption My bathroom was plain but functional. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Next to the sink area, a sliding white wooden door with a mirror opened up to a small bathroom with nothing more than a toilet, shower, and more towel storage. The bathroom was simple and functional with good shower pressure, however, it was far from the glam hotel bathroom you might expect in South Beach.

caption The open closet had a coffee machine and different storage areas. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Directly across from the sink vanity, a room partition doubled as both a closet and a headboard. The closet side was divided into sections to house shelves, drawers, an iron and ironing board, a safe, and a coffee machine. The closet had adequate space for my carry on luggage, but had I brought a larger suitcase, I’m not sure if it would have fit.

There wasn’t really a mini-bar beyond the coffee machine and even the mini-fridge was empty, conceivably only to be used for leftovers or snacks.

caption Vertical windows filled the room with natural sunlight. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Past the partition and in the bedroom itself was an all-white King-sized bed backed up to the light wood headboard, which was really the other side of the partition.

There were two large reading lights mounted on the headboard, and decor was plain but played to the hotel’s South Beach location with beach-inspired art. Light gray walls, a dark gray carpet, and light wood accents felt neutral, but light.

A large flat screen TV was mounted on the wall directly across from the bed, and on both sides were vertical windows that flooded the room with natural light.

A light wood bench, matching wood desk, and a creamy, padded, rolling desk chair added extra function to the otherwise standard room.

caption My room had a view of the hotel pool and Collins Avenue. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

I stayed on the sixth floor overlooking the hotel’s stylish pool and Collins Avenue. The 1 Hotel South Beach is directly across the street and blocked any view of the beach, but I did have a fantastic view of the South Beach skyline, Lake Pancoast, and Art Deco buildings in the distance.

The view was pretty, but I did wish I booked a room with a balcony. This would have only increased the room price by $50 per night and would have contributed to a stronger overall vacation feel.

I did not have any problem with street noise, but I could hear people walking through the hall. This wasn’t a deal breaker, but light sleepers should bring earplugs to eliminate any disruptions.

While my room was not exciting or overly stylish, it did feel like a solid option for a clean, extremely affordable place to stay in the heart of South Beach with a great bar and restaurant, a nice pool, and a decent amount of hotel amenities. I’d book again – but with a balcony.

caption The lobby bar was a popular place for guests to hangout. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

The Gates Hotel South Beach charges a daily $29 resort fee that includes internet access, hotel fitness center classes, beach chairs, beach towels, two-hour bicycle rentals, tuk-tuk transportation to and from the beach, two complimentary bottles of water in the room every day, oversized games, and both local and toll-free calls.

The center of the hotel’s social activity is definitely the lobby and lobby bar. Located on the far right side of the lobby, right before the pool, the sunken lobby bar has a big, wooden, L-shaped bar, banquette seating, and bar tables. I went down there at around 5 p.m., and guests were already bellying up to the bar waiting for the bartender to offer the first pour.

The lobby bar is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly and offers tapas and a full bar. Pro tip: Don’t miss the tequila flights. The bar has 100+ types of tequila, including some infused in house, and the bartender will curate a sample tequila flight for any guest.

caption With a mix of pool chairs and cabanas, lounge spaces and a ping-pong table, the pool area had something for everyone. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

The back wall of the bar is made up of floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors, two of which open up to the pool area. The geometric-shaped pool was surrounded by people the whole time I was there, from morning to dusk. There was a ping-pong table outside the sliding doors, and past that, a slew of white pool chairs and black-and-white striped umbrellas surrounded the pool itself.

caption There was a quiet sundeck where guests could tan during the day. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

A separate deck contained just teal sunbeds, offering a little more peace and quiet away from the popular pool.

For a luxurious pool day, show up early to snag a daybed covered in either open, wooden arches or light teal padding and white-and-black striped canopies that are first-come, first-served and free, which is practically unheard of in any Miami hotel.

caption The pool deck was lush and spacious. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

My favorite part about the pool area was how lush it felt. Palm trees and aloe vera spilled out brightly-colored pots and manicured green hedges felt sophisticated.

Chairs are plentiful but the real trick is getting one in the sun, if that’s what you seek. While I loved the style and the views of the pool area, much of it was shaded by the hotel itself and the building blocked the sun at various points in the day.

There is no spa, but guests can schedule a massage in their room or in a cabana by the pool from K’Alma Journeys, which has a partnership with the hotel. I didn’t try it, but because of the size of the guestrooms, I would assume doing a massage there would be difficult. Try the spa cabanas instead.

There is also a pool bar with black-and-white striped couches and small wooden tables topped with candles. The bar only serves drinks and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The hotel is not beachfront, but the sand is just one block away. The hotel has complimentary tuk-tuks that can give you a ride to the hotel’s “private” beach area, which is a great perk if you’re lugging heavy beach bags. There, guests receive complimentary beach chairs and towels, as included in the daily resort fee.

caption The gym was small but had a good mix of weights and cardio machines. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

The hotel has a small but functional gym with weight and cardio machines and a water station with hand towels.

I had dinner at the hotel restaurant, OLA, a Latin American restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ceviche is a popular choice here, and the restaurant has its own separate ceviche menu with seven different types. I ordered the Pollo Criollo – a Jidori chicken dish marinated in Peruvian mint and served with sweet potato gnocchi, ají amarillo sauce, walnut pesto, and mushroom escabeche – and Roasted Cashew Brussels Sprouts, both of which I loved. The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for lunch and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Room service is available, but only from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The lobby market sells drinks, snacks, sandwiches, salads, and candy.

The Gates Hotel South Beach sits right on Collins Avenue, one of Miami Beach’s most popular streets, and overlooks Lake Pancoast. The hotel is just a block from the Atlantic Ocean and is walking distance to some of the area’s most popular restaurants, nightlife, shopping streets, and bars.

Standout area restaurants include Mr. Chow at the W South Beach, Jaya at The Setai, and Habitat and STK South Beach, both at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Popular nightclubs and bars in the area include WALL at the W South Beach, Sweet Liberty, Bagatelle and Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami.

The Gates Hotel South Beach has a 4.0 “Very Good” rating on Trip Advisor, and is ranked 69 out of 222 hotels in Miami Beach. That said, it seems to have mixed reviews.

One guest that loved the hotel commented, “I had a great stay here! Very nice rooms and nice balcony facing the pool. Great location just 200m to the beach, and if that’s too far they provide a ‘tuk-tuk’ to ‘their’ beach, free of charge!”

Another pleased guest said, “The pool area was lovely and quiet and kept very clean. Our room on the eighth floor had a view of a construction site next door, but that didn’t cause us any inconvenience with noise … We will definitely return the next time we are in Miami.”

While this wasn’t remotely my experience, a handful of recent guests felt the hotel did not live up to the typical Hilton standard. One said:

“I’m writing this review from my room at Midnight, where it’s impossible to sleep due to the wind whistling loudly through the air duct in our room. This is not helped by poor soundproofing, as I can hear everything going on in the hallways … I had a tech come to the room to figure out why we had no heat, and he confirmed that the thermostat says it has heat, but there is in fact no heater in the building. The rooms are so poorly lit; even with all the lights on, it feels dank and drab. The wall appliqué is askew and falling down, with double-sided tape coming down with it. For some weird reason, the shower has a frosted glass window that lets you see silhouettes in the main bedroom area, which is very awkward for a family trip.”

Who stays here: Anyone looking for low-priced rooms in a great location near the beach. This translates to a mix of families, couples, friends, spring breakers, and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

We like: While the hotel isn’t right on the beach, it’s just across the street. The hotel offers a free tuk tuk ride to the beach, should you want it, and some of the area’s most popular bars and restaurants are all within walking distance.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The spacious and well-decorated lobby is a fun place to hang out, have a drink, and mingle with other guests. The hotel restaurant, OLA, also has a great menu and an alluring outdoor area facing Lake Pancoast, with string lights and a charming atmosphere.

We think you should know: This is a good-quality hotel, but it is definitely not a luxury stay. Guests are also charged an early departure fee of $300 if you need to leave before your original checkout date, and $75 if you extend check-out past the scheduled 11 a.m time to noon. Stay past noon and that charge goes up to $150.

We’d do this differently next time: I would book a room with a balcony and arrive by rideshare to avoid the $42 per night valet fee.

The Gates Hotel South Beach is a convenient, clean, low-priced hotel that guests will like for its prime location, pool, good bar and restaurant, and most of all, affordable price. Rooms go as low as $101 during low season and $440 during Miami’s busier Christmas season. I can’t emphasize enough what great rates these are, given the hotel’s good quality and prime location.

The hotel lacks an on-site spa, direct beach access, or any luxurious amenities but is beloved by all kinds of guests, from families, Hilton loyalists, business travelers, friends, couples and bachelor or bachelorette parties, all seeking comfortable accommodations near the beach at a more than reasonable price.