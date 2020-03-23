9 slang words teens and Gen Zers are using in 2020 — and their boomer equivalents

source Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

In a world dominated by meme culture, ever-changing social media platforms, and the ability to cram your thoughts into a 280-character tweet, your grasp of basic slang can make or break your credibility as a functional and supposedly cool human.

Though many of these terms have been around for decades, oftentimes derived from the language of black and queer communities, online spaces have made the spread, appropriation, and evolution of language more rapid than ever before.

But even though the particular lingo Gen Zers love is pretty different, the meanings behind the slang terms aren’t new at all. Most of them are similar to definitions of words commonly used by earlier generations – and while these baby boomer slang terms aren’t exact synonyms in every case, they’re the closest we could find in meaning.

Here are 9 Gen Z slang words and their boomer equivalents.

Fit: Unlike the British version of the term “fit,” which means attractive, in the United States, “fit” is just the shortened version of outfit.

“She had on a fire fit at the party.”

“Their fit was bold.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “fit” is “threads.”

“Her threads at the party were groovy.”

Fire: “Fire” is used to refer to something that is really cool and amazing.

“That outfit is fire.”

“The movie was fire, you have to check it out.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “fire” is “groovy.”

“That album was super groovy.”

“Yeah, I liked it. It was pretty groovy.”

Tea: “Tea” is gossip, and “spilling the tea” is the act of gossiping. We can also thank black drag culture for this iconic phrase. “Tea” is also used when one is agreeing with a point someone has just said.

Situation One: “Spill the tea, what did he say?”

Situation Two: “Last night was a mess. Here’s the tea.”

Situation Three: “And then I said, I can’t support or be with someone who doesn’t love and support me.” “Tea.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “tea” is “the skinny.”

“Alright, so here’s the skinny on what’s going on with Ken and Michelle.”

“Did you get the skinny from Paul? What’s going on with him and Lola?”

Lit: “Lit” is an adjective to describe when something’s amazing, exciting, high-energy, or otherwise great. It can alternatively mean intoxicated or drunk.

Situation One: “That party was lit.”

Situation Two: “I was way too lit last night.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “lit” is “loaded.”

The slang version of “loaded” can mean to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, similar to the way someone would be described as “lit” today.

“I went to that party yesterday and saw Phil get loaded.”

“Bob was loaded last night at that party, dude.”

Wig: “Wig” is a phrase used to refer to something that is amazing. It refers to the idea that what you saw was so amazing, and incited so much shock in you, that your wig flew off.

*Beyonce posts a photo*

Comments: “Wig!”

The boomer slang equivalent of “wig” is “fab.”

Fab is just short for fabulous.

“That outfit you wore yesterday looked fab, darling.”

“I love that hairstyle, it looks fab.”

Big Yikes: “Big Yikes” is a more intense version of the word “yikes.” It refers to something that is so very embarrassing that another, much larger “yikes” is needed.

“I thought I was posting it to my finsta but it went to my actual account.”

“YIKES.”

“Even worse: Now she knows I was with her boyfriend last night.”

“BIG YIKES.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “big yikes” is “bummer.”

“So you can’t come? That’s a bummer, man.”

“Wow, total bummer. Why would he say that?”

Salty: To be “salty” is to be annoyed, upset, or bitter, usually about something minor.

“You look really salty right now. What happened?”

“I’m mad salty right now though, lowkey.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “salty” is “ticked off.”

“Why are you so ticked off today?”

“If I’m acting a bit ticked off today, it’s because I am.”

“You are ticking me off.”

Lewk: “Lewk” is a variation of “look,” a signature physical trait, or a specially and carefully constructed outfit or appearance.

“Their dress at prom was a lewk.”

“Did you see Megan Thee Stallion’s lewk in her newest video?”

The boomer slang equivalent of “lewk” is “decked out.”

“Suzy was decked out at the party – did you see her?”

“You look all decked out today! What’s the occasion?”

Go Off: “Go off” can be used to encourage a choice, or to support a rant or ridiculous behavior that’s already occurred, usually meant humorously. Often, the phrase “I guess” follows it.

“You sat there for five minutes trying to tell me how to live my life, meanwhile I have yet to see you get yours together. But go off, I guess.”

The boomer slang equivalent of “go off, I guess” is “don’t flip your wig.”

“Geez, no need to flip your wig, Cathy.”

