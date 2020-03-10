The 34 jobs in the US where women typically make more money than men

- source
- Reuters/Rebecca Cook
- The gender pay gap is still prevalent across American industries.
- Business Insider used US Census data to find and rank the jobs where women are typically earning more than men.
- Among the professions were automotive body repairers, proofreaders, and healthcare social workers.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
March is Women’s History Month, and while we celebrate the great strides women have made in the workforce, the pay gap still is prevalent today.
Gender pay gap statistics tend to focus on situations where women are paid less than men for the same work. And it’s true that, in most locations and in the majority of jobs, women earn less money than their male counterparts.
But there are some jobs where women tend to earn more than men.
Business Insider analyzed data from the US Census Bureau‘s 2018 American Community Survey and found that women actually out-earn men in a handful of occupations. One set of tables from the survey focused on median earnings for both male and female full-time, year-round workers over the age of 16 in various occupations.
Women earned more than men in 34 of the 550 jobs listed in the census data, and those jobs included both blue-collar and white-collar occupations.
The following are the 34 jobs where the gender pay gap favors women, along with how many men and women work in each of these professions and their median earnings.
It’s important to note that we did not include broad catchall miscellaneous job categories because we wanted to focus on specific occupations. For instance, we didn’t include “life scientists, all other” or “other extraction workers.”
34. Child, family, and school social workers
- source
- Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Female child, family, and school social workers make 100.8% as much as male child, family, and school social workers.
Median earnings for women: $45,527
Median earnings for men: $45,181
Number of female workers: 47,344
Number of male workers: 10,464
33. Medical records specialists
- source
- John Moore/Getty Images
Female medical records specialists make 101.0% as much as male medical records specialists.
Median earnings for women: $41,377
Median earnings for men: $40,961
Number of female workers: 157,946
Number of male workers: 16,040
31 (tie). Metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters
- source
- Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah /Reuters
Female metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters make 101.3% as much as male metal furnace operators, tenders, pourers, and casters.
Median earnings for women: $47,431
Median earnings for men: $46,811
Number of female workers: 867
Number of male workers: 19,241
31 (tie). First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- source
- Maskot/Getty Images
Female first-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers make 101.3% as much as male first-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers.
Median earnings for women: $98,401
Median earnings for men: $97,114
Number of female workers: 2,451
Number of male workers: 42,782
29 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- source
- sturti/Getty Images
Female executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants make 101.4% as much as male executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants.
Median earnings for women: $60,122
Median earnings for men: $59,295
Number of female workers: 187,208
Number of male workers: 13,161
29 (tie). Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors
- source
- wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock
Female educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors make 101.4% as much as male educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors.
Median earnings for women: $51,297
Median earnings for men: $50,568
Number of female workers: 260,461
Number of male workers: 78,576
28. Commercial divers
- source
- Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
Female commercial divers make 101.8% as much as male commercial divers.
Median earnings for women: $51,469
Median earnings for men: $50,584
Number of female workers: 577
Number of male workers: 3,526
27. Meeting, convention, and event planners
- source
- Eva-Katalin/Getty Images
Female meeting, convention, and event planners make 102.4% as much as male meeting, convention, and event planners.
Median earnings for women: $51,389
Median earnings for men: $50,196
Number of female workers: 105,568
Number of male workers: 27,773
26. Pipelayers
- source
- Anton Vaganov/Reuters
Female pipelayers make 102.8% as much as male pipelayers.
Median earnings for women: $42,434
Median earnings for men: $41,277
Number of female workers: 797
Number of male workers: 46,429
25. Athletes and sports competitors
- source
- TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters
Female athletes and sports competitors make 103.0% as much as male athletes and sports competitors.
Median earnings for women: $50,353
Median earnings for men: $48,873
Number of female workers: 4,856
Number of male workers: 33,072
24. Animal control workers
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Female animal control workers make 103.3% as much as male animal control workers.
Median earnings for women: $42,538
Median earnings for men: $41,192
Number of female workers: 3,788
Number of male workers: 6,276
23. Television, video, and film camera operators and editors
- source
- guruXOX/Shutterstock
Female television, video, and film camera operators and editors make 104.7% as much as male television, video, and film camera operators and editors.
Median earnings for women: $54,474
Median earnings for men: $52,009
Number of female workers: 14,570
Number of male workers: 57,444
21 (tie). Environmental science and geoscience technicians
Female environmental science and geoscience technicians make 105.8% as much as male environmental science and geoscience technicians.
Median earnings for women: $70,698
Median earnings for men: $66,820
Number of female workers: 4,849
Number of male workers: 14,674
21 (tie). Healthcare social workers
- source
- David Ramos/Getty Images
Female healthcare social workers make 105.8% as much as male healthcare social workers.
Median earnings for women: $45,668
Median earnings for men: $43,154
Number of female workers: 75,482
Number of male workers: 26,982
20. Conservation scientists and foresters
- source
- Tonyninetyone/Shutterstock
Female conservation scientists and foresters make 108.0% as much as male conservation scientists and foresters.
Median earnings for women: $61,698
Median earnings for men: $57,121
Number of female workers: 4,424
Number of male workers: 15,453
18 (tie). Security and fire alarm systems installers
- source
- Fh Photo/Shutterstock
Female security and fire alarm systems installers make 108.2% as much as male security and fire alarm systems installers.
Median earnings for women: $51,026
Median earnings for men: $47,156
Number of female workers: 1,492
Number of male workers: 53,560
18 (tie). Wholesale and retail buyers, except farm products
- source
- Tyler Olson/ Shutterstock
Female wholesale and retail buyers make 108.2% as much as male wholesale and retail buyers.
Median earnings for women: $45,749
Median earnings for men: $42,265
Number of female workers: 120,481
Number of male workers: 91,196
17. Social science research assistants
- source
- create jobs 51/Shutterstock
Female social science research assistants make 108.3% as much as male social science research assistants.
Median earnings for women: $61,097
Median earnings for men: $56,435
Number of female workers: 2,792
Number of male workers: 1,974
16. Proofreaders and copy markers
- source
- Shutterstock / Jacob Lund
Female proofreaders and copy markers make 109.0% as much as male proofreaders and copy markers.
Median earnings for women: $45,821
Median earnings for men: $42,028
Number of female workers: 6,890
Number of male workers: 2,437
15. Fence erectors
- source
- Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images
Female fence erectors make 110.2% as much as male fence erectors.
Median earnings for women: $35,808
Median earnings for men: $32,498
Number of female workers: 646
Number of male workers: 30,371
14. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
- source
- Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images
Female telecommunications line installers and repairers make 111.3% as much as male telecommunications line installers and repairers.
Median earnings for women: $57,688
Median earnings for men: $51,851
Number of female workers: 4,670
Number of male workers: 128,776
12 (tie). Installation, maintenance, and repair helpers
Female installation, maintenance, and repair helpers make 112.2% as much as male installation, maintenance, and repair helpers.
Median earnings for women: $30,302
Median earnings for men: $27,019
Number of female workers: 1,757
Number of male workers: 23,879
12 (tie). Audiovisual equipment installers and repairers
- source
- Caiaimage/Getty Images
Female audiovisual equipment installers and repairers make 112.2% as much as male audiovisual equipment installers and repairers
Median earnings for women: $50,495
Median earnings for men: $45,015
Number of female workers: 1,628
Number of male workers: 29,632
11. Cargo and freight agents
- source
- PR Image Factory/Shutterstock
Female cargo and freight agents make 118.2% as much as male cargo and freight agents.
Median earnings for women: $46,792
Median earnings for men: $39,579
Number of female workers: 5,895
Number of male workers: 13,991
10. Exercise physiologists
- source
- Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock
Female exercise physiologists make 118.3% as much as male exercise physiologists.
Median earnings for women: $44,331
Median earnings for men: $37,462
Number of female workers: 4,606
Number of male workers: 2,200
9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- source
- nimis69/Getty Images
Female stationary engineers and boiler operators make 118.4% as much as male stationary engineers and boiler operators.
Median earnings for women: $73,531
Median earnings for men: $62,126
Number of female workers: 5,207
Number of male workers: 93,049
8. Automotive body and related repairers
Female automotive body and related repairers make 123.6% as much as male automotive body and related repairers.
Median earnings for women: $54,177
Median earnings for men: $43,827
Number of female workers: 3,113
Number of male workers: 132,862
7. Underground mining machine operators
- source
- Luc Gnago/Reuters
Female mining machine operators make 124.5% as much as male mining machine operators.
Median earnings for women: $77,688
Median earnings for men: $62,418
Number of female workers: 1,445
Number of male workers: 42,964
6. Oil and gas derrick, rotary drill, and service unit operators
- source
- Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Female rotary drill and service unit operators make 129.9% as much as male rotary drill and service unit operators.
Median earnings for women: $81,373
Median earnings for men: $62,641
Number of female workers: 363
Number of male workers: 29,255
5. Medical transcriptionists
- source
- Mike Wood/Reuters
Female medical transcriptionists make 132.8% as much as male medical transcriptionists.
Median earnings for women: $30,504
Median earnings for men: $22,970
Number of female workers: 44,489
Number of male workers: 10,995
4. Roofers
- source
- Bannafarsai_Stock/Shutterstock
Female roofers make 143.5% as much as male roofers.
Average wages for women: $46,100
Average wages for men: $32,136
Number of female workers: 5,140
Number of male workers: 207,801
3. School bus monitors
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Female school bus monitors make 148.0% as much as male school bus monitors.
Median earnings for women: $18,860
Median earnings for men: $12,741
Number of female workers: 31,508
Number of male workers: 7,143
2. Brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons
- source
- Cryptographer/Shutterstock
Female brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons make 190.5% as much as male brickmasons, block masons, and stonemasons.
Median earnings for women: $75,712
Median earnings for men: $39,741
Number of female workers: 1,193
Number of male workers: 148,047
1. Skincare specialists
- source
- Kovalchynskyy Mykola/Shutterstock
Female skincare specialists make 290.6% as much as male skincare specialists.
Median earnings for women: $35,956
Median earnings for men: $12,372
Number of female workers: 76,746
Number of male workers: 1,051