An exclusive first look at the strange new normal of dining out in Georgia as BBQ chain Smokey Bones reopens dining rooms in the state

caption Barbecue chain Smokey Bones plans to open three Georgia locations on Wednesday. source Courtesy of Smokey Bones

Georgia allowed restaurants and movie theaters to reopen on Monday, and barbecue chain Smokey Bones plans to reopen its three Georgia locations on Wednesday.

Smokey Bones sent Business Insider exclusive photos inside its Lithonia, Georgia restaurant that’s set to open on Wednesday.

The photos show taped-off booths, spaced-out tables, masked employees, and continued emphasis on takeout and curbside pickup, all in accordance with Georgia’s new restaurant guidelines.

On Monday, Georgia allowed restaurants and movie theaters to reopen, becoming one of the first states to do so.

But reopening isn’t business as normal. Georgia also released a set of non-mandatory guidelines for restaurants to follow upon reopening. The guidelines require restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, while most restaurants only make money if they’re 75% full or more.

Despite the new restrictions, barbecue chain Smokey Bones plans to reopen dining rooms at three Georgia locations on Wednesday, according to a press release emailed to Business Insider. Lithonia, Peachtree City, and Columbus will be the first three locations to reopen.

Bo Peabody, a restaurateur and the cofounder of reservations app Seated, was on Georgia’s task force to create the new reopening guidelines. Peabody told Business Insider that he thinks “the vast majority of restaurants cannot open profitably with these guidelines in place.”

Most of the Georgia restaurant owners that Peabody has spoken to plan to stay closed. However, chains and operators with multiple locations may still be incentivized simply to hone their post-pandemic operating strategy, Peabody said.

“The new business environment, especially now and for the foreseeable future, is not business as usual for us because it is not for our guests and employees either,” Smokey Bones CEO James O’Reilly told Business Insider. “We are making significant changes to the way that we operate to ensure that the health and safety of our guests and our employees remains paramount while also providing guests who do want a restaurant experience and our employees who do desire to come back to work with those opportunities.”

Smokey Bones sent Business Insider exclusive photos inside the Lithonia restaurant that’s reopening on Wednesday.

Even though dining rooms are opening up, curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery will still be a large portion of Smokey Bones’ business.

Outside the restaurant, customers will be required to wait in line six feet apart. Six-foot distances are market in red tape on the concrete.

Inside the restaurant, tables will be spaced out to ensure a social distance can be maintained. Some booths will also be roped off for the same purpose.

Guests will sit down to empty tables. Once seated, they will receive sanitized condiment bottles. Guests will also be able to ask for disposable silverware instead of traditional silverware.

Instead of traditional menus, guests will be offered disposable paper menus, which are strongly encouraged by the new Georgia guidelines.

Tables will be sanitized between each seating, and waiters will wear masks and gloves.

Even the kitchen is not exempt from social distancing and protective gear guidelines. All staff are required to wear masks at all times and must be screened for illness.

If the first three restaurant reopenings do well, the chain plans to reopen additional locations before May 5.

But it will likely be a while before the restaurant sees a significant increase in traffic. Peabody and O’Reilly both expect customers to be hesitant to start going out again.

“I am expecting a slow ramp up as guests feel more comfortable to come back in to our dining rooms as we are allowed to reopen them,” O’Reilly said. “That’s totally understandable and we will be ready and adjust as the business environment changes.”

Customer enthusiasm may be stymied if reopenings cause a second wave of coronavirus infections, which health experts warn is likely if states reopen prematurely. Despite federal recommendations that states wait to see a 14-day decline in cases before beginning the reopening process, Georgia began the process without meeting that criteria.