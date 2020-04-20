Georgia to open gyms, nail salons, bowling alleys and more on Friday, restaurants and movie theaters next Monday

Georgia is moving to rapidly reopen businesses in phases by the end of this week, with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announcing several specific sectors set to be back in business during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Kemp said elective surgeries can resume immediately, with gyms, salons and bowling alleys set to open on Friday.

Next Monday, movie theaters and restaurants will be able to open.

Kemp cited the Trump White House’s guidelines in his announcement.

“We appreciate the leadership and share in the desire to reopen the economy and get Americans back to work.”

Georgia will allow businesses to begin reopening in phases on Friday and next Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a Monday afternoon news conference.

This Friday, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, fitness centers and massage therapy centers will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow social distancing and “regular sanitation.”

Next Monday, restaurants, private social clubs and movie theaters can also open.

Kemp was light on specifics in his remarks, saying businesses should “adhere to the minimum basic operations.”

“Minimum basic operations includes but is not limited to screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing gloves and masks if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least six feet, and teleworking where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts,” Kemp said.

Bars, night clubs, amusement parks and other businesses will remain closed, Kemp added, pending further advice from public health experts.

Georgia has issued more than 80,000 COVID-19 tests so far, with 18,947 positive cases and 733 deaths as of Monday.

Kemp said their curve has flattened, and cited President Donald Trump’s desire to get the country back to work during his remarks.

“We appreciate the leadership and share in the desire to reopen the economy and get Americans back to work,” Kemp said.