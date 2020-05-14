A café in Germany celebrated its reopening by giving patrons hats with pool noodles to keep them apart

Café Rothe in Schwerin, Germany, celebrated the loosening of Germany's lockdown restrictions by handing out pool noodle hats.

Café & Konditorei Rothe
  • Restaurants reopened on Saturday in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.
  • Café Rothe in the city of Schwerin along with German TV channel RTL, celebrated its reopening by handing out social distance-enforcing pool noodle hats to patrons as a gimmick.
  • “In these difficult times it’s a pleasure to make others smile,” restaurant owner Jacqueline Rothe told Insider.
  • Germany began a slow easing of its lockdown restrictions in late April. The lockdown started in mid-March.
  • Most commercial spaces under 8,600 square feet were allowed to reopen, though social distancing and hygiene practices remain in place, and masks are strongly recommended by the government.
