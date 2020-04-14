GeTS Awarded Data Protection Trustmark and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross Border Privacy Rules System Certifications

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 April 2020 – Global eTrade Services (GeTS) Asia, a global trade platform company, received Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system certifications administered by the Info-communications Media Development Authority. GeTS is the first trade platform company in the logistics and supply chain industry to be awarded with the DPTM and CBPR certifications.





The certifications verified GeTS’ compliance and its placement of a robust data protection framework with policies and practices to protect personal and cross-border flow of data across APEC member economies.





Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS said: “Data is integral to trade, and trust is an important element in trade. The certifications bore testament to our continual commitment to data protection and governance and hence engender trust between parties. Businesses can be assured that their data are managed and protected responsibly, and we will continue to power global trade connectivity by building upon the trust to facilitate domestic and cross-border data exchanges in compliance with domestic laws.”





DPTM is a voluntary enterprise-wide certification for organisations to demonstrate accountable data protection practices. The APEC CBPR requires businesses to implement data privacy policies consistent with the APEC Privacy Framework and helps to bridge differing national privacy laws within the APEC region, reducing barriers to the flow of information for global trade.





About Global eTrade Services

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to 61 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 24 million transactions annually.



