‘Love Is Blind’ star Giannina Gibelli says she and Damian Powers are more ‘accepting’ of each other now and 18 more things you didn’t know

caption Giannina Gibelli appeared on “Love Is Blind.” source Courtesy of Kin

Giannina Gibelli of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” has teamed up with entertainment company Kin to launch a lifestyle channel called “The Vibe With G.”

She answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the status of her relationship with Damian Powers, her ultimate dream date, and her partnership with Kin.

Giannina Gibelli captivated viewers throughout season 1 of Netflix’s hit show “Love Is Blind” as she navigated an up-and-down relationship with her then-fiancé Damian Powers.

Now, she’s giving fans a look at her life outside of the pods with a new Kin series called “The Vibe With G.” In the show, Gibelli helps people “build their vibe” by talking about beauty, mental health, and love.

“Why not live loud, speak up, fall in love with the world and look damn good while doing it?” she asks in the series trailer.

Gibelli answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about her show, her evolving relationship with Powers after “Love Is Blind” wrapped, and her dream date.

1. Why did you decide to partner with Kin to launch “The Vibe With G?”

They were a fully attentive team with ideas ready to go and an energy to match. Being that this project was going to be fully remote, in the beginning I really needed a team that was knowledgeable and would hold me accountable.

2. Can you tell us more about what fans can expect from “The Vibe With G?”

Fans can expect a feel inside my life and how I’ve incorporated hard-earned lessons into my day-to-day life. I did the hard stuff so that you don’t have to, and my favorites in beauty, fashion, and how I use these forms of expression to improve my mental health.

3. “The Vibe With G” is about helping people “build their vibe.” Do you have any mental health, beauty, fashion, or life tips for people to try while stuck at home?

Be honest with yourself and accepting of yourself, part of “building your vibe” is about being aware of how you feel and what you’re doing in a moment and how that moment serves you. Being stuck at home is honorable and its perfectly OK to reward yourself with a face mask, a smoothie, a drink, or a lazy day in bed.

4. What’s something that “Love Is Blind” viewers didn’t see on camera?

I think it’s fair to say that “Love Is Blind” fans somewhat missed out on my humor and the spontaneous part of who I am. I go with the flow and I’m not afraid to laugh at myself.

5. Will Damian Powers make a cameo?

Damian will definitely be a part of my new channel, I think fans will like to see our dynamic in an organic setting.

6. What was the most shocking or enlightening thing you learned about yourself from being on “Love Is Blind?”

That I really am stubborn – haha – I knew I was headstrong but looking back at it I was very confident and I wasn’t expecting to see that.

7. How has your and Damian’s relationship evolved since the show?

We’ve definitely learned how to be more accepting with each other and understanding. We also laugh about things that we never thought in a million years we’d joke about.

8. What do you comfort-watch? What do you watch when you’re sad?

When I’m sad I love to watch “Queer Eye.” It’s the ONLY show I’ve shed a tear on. It’s so raw, and watching people’s lives turn around in a matter of weeks is hopeful. You never know what’s around the corner, hopefully the Fab 5.

9. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“How To Make Banana Bread.” I caved.

10. How many people do you show your posts to before pressing share?

Ooh, this is a good one, depends. Sometimes I’ll ask like five people and sometimes I’ll just hit post and not think twice.

11. If you had to be on a reality TV show aside from “Love Is Blind” which one would you be in?

“Top Chef” or a fun cooking show. I loved watching those growing up.

12. Confess to something you haven’t been caught for.

I haven’t trimmed my toenails since quarantine started.

13. What’s the best thing about being famous and what’s the worst thing?

Best thing hands down has to be the fans. They’re hilarious, and I never knew how supportive people could be aside from my family, and the worst has to be security, not knowing who knows you or feeling like someone’s watching.

14. What is a career moment you’re most proud of?

When I quit my unfulfilling corporate job to pursue entrepreneurship and because of that freedom I was able to do “Love Is Blind.” I’ll never forget how scared I was in that moment but felt so sure that it was what I was meant to do.

15. What’s a piece of pop culture you repeat the most?

“Mean Girls,” and “You’re doing [amazing] sweetie” almost every day.

16. What’s a question you wish you’d never get asked again?

Actually, I WANT to get asked “just say when” at a restaurant when the waiter is grating parmesan over your pasta. I used to hate it because I never say “when,” but now I miss it.

17. What’s your dream date?

A surprise trip to a surprise destination, preferably the beach!

18. Do you identify with your astrological sign?

100% I’m an Aries, fire sign all the way!

19. What’s the worst part about being on television?

[It shows] all of the angles.

“The Vibe With G” is available to stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.