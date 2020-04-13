21 unexpected gifts that all cat moms will appreciate this Mother’s Day

source Etsy

This Mother’s Day, celebrate moms of all kinds, including those who care for their furry friends.

We’ve rounded up 21 cute and practical gifts every cat mom is bound to love.

Editor’s note: Many families will likely be spending Mother’s Day apart this year. Nothing takes the place of time spent together, but if you’re looking to send a gift to Mom in lieu of a visit, we hope this list and our other gift guides help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

If there’s a cat owner within your friends and family mix, it’s likely they’ve let you know it. Speaking from experience, we like to wear our cat-obsessed personas with pride. And while scooping out a litter box is hardly comparable to raising a toddler, our love for our feline companions runs deep. So much so that we tend to pop our cats onto a childlike pedestal.

This Mother’s Day, consider all the cat mamas in your life and gift them something they, and their furry friends, will be sure to enjoy. From a kitten-sized yoga mat to the ultimate pet-tracking journal, shop these 21 gifts that strike the cat-approved balance between practical and playful.

The top 5 Mother’s Day Gifts for cat moms:

1. A floral cat cap

2. A customized paw print necklace

3. A yoga mat for cats

4. A pet-friendly plant subscription

5. A pair of silky cat print pj’s

Here are 21 gifts for cat moms this Mother’s Day:

A transforming travel carrier

While it’s true most cats are homebodies, there are some felines who wouldn’t mind getting a little fresh air every now and then. This cozy carrier acts as a backpack and an airline-compliant bag (just turn it on its side to slide under your seat) so their cat can now tag along on their owner’s adventures. We also love Mr. Peanut’s Expandable Tote for cats who prefer a little extra space.

A customized paw print necklace

Help them keep their fur baby close at all times with a customizable paw print pendant necklace. Just send in a photo or impression of their kitten’s paw and this jewelry shop will take care of the rest for you.

A yoga mat for cats (yes, you read that correctly)

Cat moms know the pain of attempting an at-home workout. It’s a rare day that a furry companion doesn’t decide to plant their tush on an unrolled yoga mat, whether it’s in use or not. Gift their kitten a yoga mat of their own to keep them distracted long enough for their owner to get in a few appropriate cat-cow stretches.

A peeping kitten mug

Who wouldn’t love this fun little surprise? Start their day off with a smile thanks to this peeping cat mug. Like any good cat, the stoneware kitten hidden at the bottom sports just the right judgy gaze.

A pet-friendly plant subscription

As a cat owner myself, it’s always been difficult to maintain a green atmosphere while being mindful of the long list of plants that are toxic to my tabby. Imagine my excitement when The Sill recently released a Pet-Friendly Potted Plant Subscription Box, a service that delivers a hand-potted, nontoxic plant to your doorstep once every month.

A tiny head massager purrfect for furry scalps

Self-care is a hot topic, one that cats shouldn’t be excluded from. This tiny electric scalp massager is bound to put their furry friend in a zen state. Your cat mom will thank you once they realize that this is the magical solution to their kitten’s midnight-hour bursts of energy.

A luxurious cat hammock

Most pet parents have more perches, scratch pads, and beds than they know what to do with. I’d usually warn you to steer clear of buying even more cat furniture, but this miniature hammock is the sole exception. It’s the perfect gift for any owner with a penchant for interior design.

A feline-filled insulated tumbler

This on-the-go tumbler is a cat lover’s dream. The venti-sized cup’s print is filled with cats showing off their very best poses, aerobic-like leg lifts included. Don’t be surprised if they start using this insulated cup for every day of the week.

A clip-on bow tie

Even cats deserve to get dressed to the nines every once in a while. Spiff up their cat’s collar with an attachable bow tie. Made by Cleo produces a handful of fun prints that will turn them into a dignified feline in no time.

A pet-tracking journal

Know a cat mom whose house looks more like an overrun cat cafe than a single-cat household? Help them keep track of every cat with Moleskine’s handy cat journal. It includes themed sections to mark down their cats’ breeds, feeding schedules, health records, individual talents, and every other detail they’ll want to keep track of.

A custom mini figurine

These customizable figurines are one of the best personalized gifts I’ve found to date. Simply download some of their cat photos off their Instagram grid to request a mini re-creation of their cat. They can then set up their miniature pet on their office desk or bring it along with them when they’re traveling far from home.

A tote full of Disney’s best cat characters

Disney’s Cats Tote Travel, $19.99, available at Amazon or Walmart

For the ultimate cat lover: a tote that highlights some of Disney’s best-known felines. This canvas shopper is ideal for keeping in your car for any unexpected grocery trips.

A floral cat cap

A cat cap is the ultimate gag gift for cat owners. There’s an unlimited amount of options to choose from, but this flower cap is just silly enough to make for the perfect Instagram photo op. Just let your cat mom know that you take no responsibility for any scratches they may incur while attempting to get it on.

A set of cat-shaped tea bags

Make their afternoon tea time a little sweeter with these cat-shaped tea bags. Each purchase includes five tea bags and a choice between four classic flavors. Extra credit to you if you gift these alongside a cat-themed tea set.

A cute and cuddly luggage tag

This whimsical luggage tag is sure to prevent your giftee from ever having to deal with a dreaded luggage mix-up. This travel accessory is crafted from silicone making it durable and less likely to fall apart during even the most aggressive TSA handling.

A Roomba that’s soon to be your cat’s new favorite toy

Every cat should experience the joy of lounging around on a roaming Roomba at least once in their life. Consider this gift a 2-in-1 helper – it can clean up the mess their cats inevitably make while also keeping them entertained.

A pack of furniture cat socks

These furniture cat covers are absolutely pawfection. The knitted paw socks are a subtle decor choice that also helps to protect chair or table legs and prevent floor scuffing. Each set of four comes in an array of color options and features a cute paw print on its underside.

A collection of sleepy kitten wine charms

source Sur la Table

Make it easy for their dinner party guests to keep track of their drinks with a set of colorful cat charms. These silicone markers fit snugly around stemware, likely mirroring the cat’s own pose in the living room corner.

A pair of silky cat print pj’s

Present your giftee with a vintage-inspired pj set that speaks to their personality best. These Karen Mabon pajamas, aptly named the Cat Person Pajama Set, come in a smooth and satiny charmeuse giving them a grown-up feel despite the cartoon print.

A deck of tarot cards, cat edition

We love this fun twist on the classic tarot deck. After all, Hippolyte Taine once wrote, “I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior.” So maybe there’s something to putting our fate in the hands of some clever cats.

A book dedicated to all of us proud, crazy cat ladies

What better way to show your cat mom how much you appreciate them by celebrating their true nature? This ode to cat ladies and their clever companions is a fun compilation of essays and interviews from fellow cat lovers like Ban.do‘s Jen Gotch and the author behind some of our favorite summer beach reads, Emma Gotch.