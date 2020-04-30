22 perfect gifts to show your appreciation to nurses and healthcare workers

source Mount Sinai Queens

The work nurses do is essential to society, although it often goes without recognition or praise.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, there’s no better time than now to show your appreciation for them.

We rounded up more than 20 gifts to give to nurses, including useful items to bring to work as well as relaxing items to use at home.

Nurses are some of the hardest working professionals you’ll ever meet. It’s a job that requires a high level of empathy and compassion, and it often goes without recognition or praise.

Being a nurse can be demanding both physically and mentally under normal circumstances, but as the fight against COVID-19 continues, the demand is even higher. Healthcare professionals are putting themselves at risk on a daily basis to take care of people, with many of them on the frontlines.

Whether you’re a patient, a family member of a patient, or you know a nurse personally, there’s no better time to show your appreciation for the work that they do than now.

My girlfriend has worked as a registered nurse for more than two years, so I’ve personally witnessed how hard it can be on a person. To help you pick out the perfect gift that can make their lives a little easier, I’ve put together a combination of items I’ve gifted personally, along with a handful of products that she recommends.

22 great gift ideas for nurses and healthcare workers:

Hand cream for dry skin

Your favorite nurse’s hands can get extremely dry from repeated hand washing and sanitizing, but O’Keeffe’s Working Hand Cream can quickly repair the damage.

Comfortable sneakers

Comfortable shoes are an absolute must for nurses, and the Adidas Ultra Boost is one of the best options. With every item purchased over $20, Adidas will donate an additional $2 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

A Disney Plus subscription

When you’re shopping for gifts for nurses, keep in mind that not every gift has to be related to their work. With everything from classic Disney movies and shows to Star Wars and Marvel movies, a Disney Plus subscription is a great way for them to unwind and stay entertained on their days off. Learn more about Disney Plus here.

A water bottle to keep drinks cold on long shifts

Nurses might not have a fancy kitchen filled with snacks and drinks like your average corporate office, but they do still need to stay hydrated throughout their shifts. The Hydro Flask 40-ounce water bottle is designed to keep drinks ice cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, so they can enjoy their drinks at the right temperature.

Compression socks

If you ask a nurse if they’ve ever experienced pain or soreness from long, busy hours on their feet, they’ll surely say, “yes.” A good pair of compression socks can help increase blood circulation and alleviate some of that pain. Plus, with many fun colors available, they can always go to work wearing cool socks.

A new set of scrubs

New scrubs are always welcome by nurses. FIGS is one of the most popular brands for its well-fitting scrubs that come in a variety of styles. And if you don’t know a nurse to personally gift, you can buy a Frontline Set and FIGS will deliver a new pair to an in-need healthcare professional.

A smartwatch

Time management is a huge part of being a good nurse, so watches are a perfect gift. An Apple Watch is a great option because they can set timers and alarms, and also get important notifications without having to always check their phone.

An e-reader

The Kindle Paperwhite makes it easy to enjoy your favorite books wherever you go. Whether they decide to use it on their days off or on their lunch break, this is a wonderful gift for readers.

If they’ve already got a Kindle, or they read on their phone or iPad, you might look into gifting a Scribd membership. It’s lesser-known than apps like Audible, but it’s a better deal and will give them access to hundreds of thousands of books and audiobooks.

A Brooklinen gift card for really nice sheets

Anything that can potentially promote a better night’s sleep is a nice gift idea, but quality sheets are the best place to start.

Brooklinen has quickly become a standard-bearer for startups offering premium bedding at affordable prices. Their sheets look great, feel even better, and can genuinely offer you a better night’s sleep. They’re also our pick for the best luxury sheets you can buy.

You can get a Queen sheet set (flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases) for as little as $129 altogether.

A weighted blanket

It goes without saying that nursing can be stressful, and with many healthcare professionals picking up extra shifts or working nights, they can often be sleep-deprived. To help them get the best sleep possible, consider gifting them a weighted blanket. Research suggests that weighted blankets decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) and increase melatonin to help promote a more relaxing and fulfilling night of sleep.

A device for streaming TV

The Fire TV Stick is Alexa-enabled, so they can leisurely control content like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access using only their voice. They can also stream Pluto TV, IMDb Freedive, and others services for free.

A Starbucks gift card

Caffeine fuels many people in their professional lives and nurses are no different. A Starbucks gift card might seem like a simple gift, but it’s one that will definitely be appreciated.

An essential oil diffuser

Working in a hospital can be chaotic and hectic, so it’s always a great idea to help nurses create a peaceful and relaxing environment at home. The PureMist Ultrasonic Diffuser lights up and can be used with their favorite essential oils, creating a soothing aromatic experience.

Scented candles

Candles are another wonderful way to improve someone’s mood and Otherland is one of our favorite places to buy them. The brand offers hand-poured non-toxic candles in a range of desirable scents.

A visa gift card

While a Visa gift card might not seem like a super thoughtful gift, it actually is. Nurses can use it to buy lunch during the week, new scrubs, sneakers, or whatever else they might consider useful. After all, they know best what they need.

A container for bringing lunch or dinner to work

The S’well Eats container is the perfect gift for nurses who like to bring their meals to work with them. Available in 16-ounce and 21-ounce versions, the S’well Eats can keep food cold for up to 12 hours and hot for 7 hours.

High-quality noise canceling headphones

A quality pair of noise-canceling headphones is a great way to disconnect from the outside world and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is one of the highest-rated options available. Whether it’s on their commute, their break, or days off, you can be sure they’ll get a lot of use out of these fan-favorite headphones for years to come.

Comfortable loungewear for their days off

Everyone deserves comfortable clothes to lounge our sleep in. While you might be wearing them all day, every day while living and working at home, nurses will still appreciate being able to change into them after a long shift. MeUndies makes some of our favorite loungewear, and with a range of colors and patterns to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Read our full review on MeUndies loungewear.

A pain-relieving massager

Thergun massagers are mostly used by athletes after workouts, but completing a full shift as a nurse can be a workout in and of itself. The massagers use deep tissue percussive therapy to help alleviate pain and speed up recovery. Read our full review on the Theragun G3 model.

Theragun announced on April 9 it would begin offering healthcare professionals discounts of up to $250 on its G3Pro and G3 massage guns through May 4. To qualify for the discount, medical personnel must send an email containing their medical ID (or relevant employment documentation) to info@theragun.com with a subject line of Frontline Discount. If the gift doesn’t need to be a surprise, you might want to consider buying them a Visa gift card and allowing them to purchase it themselves at the discounted price.

Silicone wedding rings to wear to work

Many nurses choose not to wear their wedding or engagement rings out of fear of losing or damaging them at work. ROQ Silicone rings are the perfect solution for allowing them to symbolize their commitment without risking their precious rings.

A nurse-themed reel badge from Etsy

Nurses and other essential hospital workers are usually required to keep their IDs visible and these badge reels from Etsy are the perfect way to do it. Designed by Etsy seller Mandag433, these badges are available in a bunch of themes for workers in different departments.

An Instant Pot that makes delicious meals with little effort

The last thing nurses want to do after working a 12-hour shift is come home and have to make dinner. The Instant Pot Duo is excellent at cutting down cooking time and is versatile enough to create a variety of dishes.