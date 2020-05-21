15 thoughtful gifts to cheer up friends whose weddings have been canceled or postponed

caption Even if their wedding has been canceled or postponed, there are ways to celebrate. source Nordstrom

The novel coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way we go about our daily lives.

With stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures in place, most large gatherings are being postponed or canceled altogether.

We came up with a list of 15 thoughtful gifts to cheer up friends and family whose weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19.

A wedding is supposed to be a day of supreme joy and love, but if you’ve ever witnessed the planning or have planned one yourself, you know there’s a lot of stress that goes into the event. Many invest a lot of time and money into planning their perfect day.

Due to the novel coronavirus, weddings all over the world are being canceled or postponed to later dates. They may still get the wedding day of their dreams, even if it’s a year away, but after so much coordinating, having to change the date is definitely a letdown. To help cheer them up, we came up with a list of a few thoughtful gift ideas.

15 little gifts to give your friends and family who have had to cancel or postpone their weddings:

A box of sweet treats

source Milk Bar

Milk Bar’s decadent pie and a tin of assorted cookies are a super sweet treat that’ll cheer anyone up.

A beautiful bouquet of flowers

source UrbanStems

UrbanStems sends vibrant, fresh bouquets of flowers right to their door. This lush arrangement will look great literally anywhere, plus you can write a thoughtful message to go with it.

A box of ingredients to spice up homecooked meals

source Uncommon Goods

With everyone staying home, cooking dinner every night has pretty much become the norm. This set of Italian accoutrements, like hot peppers in olive oil and a mixed herb powder, will help them make another homecooked dinner feel special.

A little personalized gift

source Greetabl/Facebook

Greetabl is one of our favorite places to go for those “just because” gifts. You can upload photos, write a personal message, and add a small gift (think Sugarfina candies or a miniature candle) to each box. It’s an affordable and sweet way to let a couple know you’re thinking of them.

A care package of their favorite food

source Goldbelly/Facebook

If the way to their hearts is through their stomachs, Goldbelly is a no-brainer. Goldbelly partners with iconic eateries around the country and delivers some of the best eats nationwide. Send them a box filled with food from a restaurant they love or one located in the city where they’ll have their wedding if you want to get sentimental.

Comfy matching robes

source Brooklinen

They may not have the chance to wear white down the aisle at the moment, but they can certainly wear white while lounging around the house. A lightweight linen robe is a nice gift that’ll serve them well right now.

A candle making kit

source Etsy

A fun DIY activity is a good way to take their minds off the stress of rearranging plans, coordinating with guests, and everything else on their plate. The best part about this craft set is they’re left with a cute candle they can actually use.

A thoughtful card

source Etsy

A card is a simple and sweet way to let them know you’re thinking of them during these times. This one, with its timely graphics, will give them a good laugh.

A calendar to get them excited about their new date

source Artifact Uprising

They’ve spent so long getting excited about a certain wedding date that they’ve likely now had to change. A nice, new calendar is a small way to help them start looking forward to their new one. You can customize this modern design with photos and highlight special dates.

A champagne toast for two

source Nordstrom

Though they can’t raise a glass with all of their family and friends, they certainly can toast to each other. This gift set from Sugarfina features some of the brand’s bubbly-inspired sweets and two champagne flutes. All they need to add is a bottle to pop.

A heart-shaped plant

source The Sill

If plants are more their speed, or you want to give them something that’ll last longer than a bouquet, a small plant is a great option. This succulent will add some green to their space, is easy to care for, and is pet-friendly. Plus, the heart shape is very cute.

A really nice candle

source Nordstrom

Candles are a classic gift for pretty much any occasion. Diptyque is the crème de la crème of the candle world. They’ll appreciate the effortlessly chic vibe and irresistible aromas.

A chic board game

source Shopbop

If they love board games and chic home decor, they’ll appreciate this acrylic tic tac toe board. It’s just like the version they scribbled on paper as kids, but with a more adult-friendly aesthetic.

A cookbook for nights in

source Anthropologie

These days, pretty much all date nights are in. That doesn’t mean they can’t be just as fun as date nights out. This cookbook will keep them full with its fun recipes they can create together.

An at-home wine tasting

source Wine.com

Bring the vineyard to them for a fun at-home activity. This set comes with three different bottles of cabernet sauvignon and a tasting mat they can print to help guide them as they go.