I tried Gigi Hadid’s equipment-free workout, and it was easier than I thought

caption Gigi Hadid often boxes to get killer abs. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

I tried to follow model Gigi Hadid‘s ab workout as explained by her trainer Rob Piela.

It took me a few tries to get a hang of the routine but it eventually got easier.

The moves were easy to follow and I felt like they really worked my core.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ab work is hard and I rarely muster the energy to do it. But when I had the opportunity to work out like Gigi Hadid, a model who is known for her killer abs, I felt like I finally had the motivation I needed.

Hadid frequently trains with Rob Piela, owner of Gotham Gym in NYC, and it turns out she maintains her fit physique by doing some pretty simple exercises.

Here’s what it was like working out like Hadid for a week.

Keep in mind that just because a certain routine works for a celebrity doesn’t mean it will work for you (or me).

According to Piela, he frequently mixes up Hadid’s routine, but she loves boxing.

caption According to her trainer, Gigi Hadid often stays in shape by boxing.

I wanted to focus on getting Hadid’s killer abs, so I mostly stuck to her boxing routine.

Here’s the breakdown:

Warm up the core with 10 minutes of boxing. Perform three sets of 40 crunches each. Raise your heart rate with 10 minutes of boxing. Perform three sets of 40 bicycle crunches, kicking each leg out once per bicycle. Box for another 10 minutes. Take a plank pose to hit the transverse abdominal muscles, holding for about 60 seconds – or as long as you can maintain good form. Go straight into leg raises to hit the lower abdominal muscles, doing four sets of 25 leg raises.

Day one: It was actually not as bad as I thought it would be, though I hesitate to say it was easy.

caption I could feel my core engaged while doing the plank. source Samantha Gutierrez

I definitely didn’t do 40 of each exercise because I am not in Hadid shape yet. But it’s understandable that I can’t easily go from zero core work to 120 reps for each exercise.

Instead, I did 30, 35, and then 40 repetitions of both ab moves. I had to take some big breaks during the bicycle crunches because those are not easy. The plank was surprisingly easy, and I could definitely feel my core engaging.

As far as the boxing, I’d never really done it as a form of cardio – I usually run on an elliptical – so I wasn’t totally sure what to do. I didn’t feel like I was getting a great workout, but that’s probably more due to my lack of training.

It was definitely a tough workout but not as bad as I thought it would be.

Day two: I started to feel incredibly sore.

caption The bicycle crunches were one of the hardest moves for me. source Samantha Gutierrez

I repeated the same workout on day two, and it went pretty smoothly again.

Once again, I didn’t do 40 repetitions of each exercise every round, instead, I did 35, 40, and 40. But the bicycle crunches were no easier, and I had to take frequent breaks.

The workout was hard, but I felt even worse after.

Although boxing doesn’t necessarily need to be done with equipment, I used a punching bag. I must’ve hit it the wrong way because my right hand was in such pain all day that I could barely write with it.

As the day went on, my entire body, especially my core, started to feel incredibly sore.

Day three: I took a much-needed rest.

caption Gigi Hadid does her core routine four times a week. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

My body was definitely feeling the toll from my intense workouts, so I decided to take a break on day three.

Piela said Hadid does her core workout four days a week, so as long as I did another two sessions, I’d still be sticking to the routine.

Day four: I tried my hand at jumping rope.

caption It was harder than I thought it would be. source Samantha Gutierrez

By day four, my body felt a lot less sore but my hands still hurt from hitting the punching bag. Piela said that jumping rope is another great cardio option, so I decided to do that instead.

Jumping rope for 20 minutes was a lot harder than it was when I was a kid, but I got through it with a couple of breaks. I did also feel like it provided a much more intense workout than hitting a punching bag.

Aside from changing the cardio, I did everything else exactly as I had before.

I still struggled with the bicycle crunches but actually did the full reps for each set of the other moves, so there was definitely progress.

Day five: I switched back to boxing and felt really strong during the workout.

caption I had greatly improved by the fifth day. source Samantha Gutierrez

For day five, I switched back to boxing and kept everything else the same.

I was feeling a lot more confident with the routine, and I was able to do it full out with 40 reps per set. I even added an extra 30 seconds into my plank for an extra challenge.

Overall, Hadid’s ab workout was definitely simple, easy to follow, and effective.

caption If you don’t have any equipment, this is a great workout. source Samantha Gutierrez

Obviously, it would take a long time to get Gigi-level abs, and I wasn’t expecting any immediate results, but I was still very happy with the way the routine worked my abs.

I think it’s definitely something I’ll be doing in the future, and I could add more reps to increase the challenge as I go.

I’ll also likely switch the cardio to running since I feel it’s a better way to get my heart rate up. I’m sure boxing is great cardio, but it was easy for me to slack off when all I was doing was punching a bag by myself.

Overall, I would recommend the workout if you’re looking for a simple way to work your abs without any equipment.

Read more: