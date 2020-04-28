Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their 1st child together

caption Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together.

TMZ broke the news when family sources told the site that the model is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and that “both of their families are very excited.”

The news comes after Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday in self-isolation with Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly gearing up for the next stage of their relationship: parenthood.

The 25-year-old model is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, sources confirmed to TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” sources told ET.

Us Weekly’s source added that Hadid has “always wanted to start a family with Zayn.” According to TMZ, it’s still unclear if Hadid and Malik know the sex of the child yet.

The news comes less than a week after Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday in self-isolation with Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!” Hadid captioned a series of photos from her at-home birthday celebration.

She also shared a clip of her holding “25” balloons while posing with Malik and her younger sibling.

The couple has dated on and off since late 2015. Neither of them has acknowledged the pregnancy publicly at the time of publication.

Hadid spoke about wanting to eventually have a family in an interview with i-D magazine in February.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said when asked about her future in the fashion industry. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Representatives for Hadid and Malik didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.