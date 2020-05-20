Look inside the glass ‘farmhouse’ a family built on their historic property off the coast of Seattle

By
Melissa Wiley, Business Insider US
-

Kevin Scott
  • The owners of a historic farm on an island off the coast of Seattle have transformed the property into a rustic retreat consisting of interconnected glass structures.
  • They partnered with Seattle-based architecture firm mw|works to come up with a design that would allow multiple generations of family members to stay on the property at the same time.
  • The modern “farmhouse” weaves in and out of trees in a hillside forest and offers views of meadows below.
  • Here’s a look inside the woodsy island retreat.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A family living near Seattle, Washington, has added a modern spin to their traditional farm property.

Kevin Scott

The property is located on Whidbey Island off the coast of Seattle …

Google Maps

… and features a turn-of-the-century red barn, cattle pastures, and a fish pond.

Kevin Scott

To allow multiple family members to stay on the property at once without disrupting its historic buildings or natural heritage, the owners built a series of three interconnected glass structures on a forested hillside.

Kevin Scott

The modern farmhouse can accommodate up to 20 people and weaves in and out of cedar and fir trees.

Kevin Scott

A low stone wall forms its perimeter.

Kevin Scott

The home is meant to feel “warm and rustic, simple and open,” architecture firm mw|works writes on their website.

Kevin Scott

The interior design blends materials and textures like weathered wood …

Kevin Scott

… plaster walls …

Kevin Scott

… and natural stone.

Kevin Scott

Black steel accents tie everything together.

Kevin Scott

Views abound, from the study …

Kevin Scott

… to the living area …

Kevin Scott

… to the bedrooms.

Kevin Scott

Pathways connecting the structures crisscross a courtyard filled with ferns and grasses …

Kevin Scott

… and family members can step outside to a fireside patio where they can watch the sun set over the fields.

Kevin Scott

