Look inside the glass ‘farmhouse’ a family built on their historic property off the coast of Seattle

- The owners of a historic farm on an island off the coast of Seattle have transformed the property into a rustic retreat consisting of interconnected glass structures.
- They partnered with Seattle-based architecture firm mw|works to come up with a design that would allow multiple generations of family members to stay on the property at the same time.
- The modern “farmhouse” weaves in and out of trees in a hillside forest and offers views of meadows below.
- Here’s a look inside the woodsy island retreat.
A family living near Seattle, Washington, has added a modern spin to their traditional farm property.
The property is located on Whidbey Island off the coast of Seattle …
… and features a turn-of-the-century red barn, cattle pastures, and a fish pond.
To allow multiple family members to stay on the property at once without disrupting its historic buildings or natural heritage, the owners built a series of three interconnected glass structures on a forested hillside.
The modern farmhouse can accommodate up to 20 people and weaves in and out of cedar and fir trees.
A low stone wall forms its perimeter.
The home is meant to feel “warm and rustic, simple and open,” architecture firm mw|works writes on their website.
The interior design blends materials and textures like weathered wood …
… plaster walls …
… and natural stone.
Black steel accents tie everything together.
Views abound, from the study …
… to the living area …
… to the bedrooms.
Pathways connecting the structures crisscross a courtyard filled with ferns and grasses …
… and family members can step outside to a fireside patio where they can watch the sun set over the fields.
