Global eTrade Services adds Sinotrans Container Lines on CALISTA™

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 March 2020 – Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global trade platform company announced the addition of Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. (Sinolines) on CALISTA™, an open, neutral and trusted global supply chain orchestration platform. Sinolines is a shipping company focusing on intra-Asia trade in China.





Customers on CALISTA™ can leverage on Sinolines’s extensive port network in China and access to warehousing, terminal and yard services with multimodal freight options including cross-border rail transhipment services.





Sinolines will harness CALISTA™ to expand their business footprint and customers can tap on CALISTA™‘s global connectivity to more than 60 Customs nodes to fulfil their compliance requirements as well access to financing suite on the same platform.

Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS, said: “China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner in the past 10 years, with bilateral trade reaching $292 billion in the first half of 20191. We are delighted to have Sinolines onboard CALISTA™, to integrate the digital and logistics aspects of the supply chain ecosystem. This partnership will bring synergistic value to the customers, allowing for more efficient logistics and distribution. We will continue to make trade more accessible, predictable and easier.”





Zhao Chun Ji GM of Sinolines, said: “As a shipping company focusing on intra-Asia trade, Sinolines aims to offer comprehensive logistic service to customers. It is a great pleasure for Sinolines to establish cooperation with GeTS and to connect with a supply chain orchestration platform. We can provide better, more convenient and efficient service to our customers through the close cooperation between Sinolines and GeTS.”





1Trade with China driving ASEAN’s growth, China Daily, January 2020





About Global eTrade Services

Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global leading trade platform company, is shaping the future of trade and supply chain with its innovative use of technology and deep G2B and B2B domain expertise. GeTS enables the orchestration of physical logistics, compliance and financial requirements of trade and supply chain seamlessly, smartly and securely, thus powering global trade by making it accessible, predictable and easier to fulfil. The company has linkages to 61 Customs nodes across the world, with more than 175,000 connected parties and conducting more than 24 million transactions annually.





About Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd

Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd (Sinolines) was established in Shanghai on May 28th, 1998. As a specialized subsidiary of China Merchants Group，Sinolines is mainly responsible for the centralized operation of the international and domestic container transport business, services cover almost all the main cities and ports of China, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Korea, Philippines, Vietnam and Hong Kong.



