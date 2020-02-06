After using this strange $50 glowing mouse full of holes to play games on PC, I can never go back to regular mice

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The $50 Glorious Model O is an incredibly lightweight mouse weighing in at only 67 grams versus other wired gaming mice that weigh in over 100 grams.

Such a light mouse is great for fast-paced video games, especially first-person shooters like “Fortnite,” “Apex Legends,” and “Battlefield V.”

The cable is so light and airy that I barely sense it’s there. The Model O is a wired mouse that feels wireless.

It has a high-quality sensor and a fairly basic range of buttons, but it should suffice for many gamers.

There’s a trend in the PC gaming world surrounding ultra-lightweight gaming mice, and as a gamer myself, I was curious to try one out.

For a while, many of the ultra-lightweight gaming mice were unfortunately expensive, and even hard to get. I first noticed ultra-lightweight mice from a company called Finalmouse, but they cost over $100 and were rarely in stock. And seeing as I already owned an expensive gaming mouse, I wasn’t willing to drop over $100 on yet another mouse.

Then came a mouse from the niche gaming-accessory company Glorious called the “Model O,” which immediately tempted me with its $50 price tag. I bought one, and it’s likely the last gaming mouse I’ll buy – unless something significantly lighter comes along.

Check out the Glorious Model O:

In many respects, the Glorious Model O is a pretty basic mouse for gaming, and even for general use. It has the usual variety of buttons, including two side buttons, and it’s compatible for both left and right-handers.

To note, however, that the side buttons are only available on the left side, meaning it’s probably best for right-handers who can click those buttons with their thumbs.

Otherwise, the Model O feels sturdy and premium. There’s no flex anywhere and no creaking plastic sounds.

The main left and right click buttons feel solid too – not too light and not too heavy to press.

The Glorious Model O’s main attraction isn’t its flashy lights, but its incredibly lightweight design, which explains all the holes.

The Model O is incredibly light at just 67 grams compared to other similarly priced and popular wired gaming mice that weigh over 100 grams. That’s partly thanks to those hexagonal holes dotted around the exterior and bottom that help shed some unnecessary weight.

For fast-paced games, especially first-person shooters like “Battlefield V,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” “Apex Legends,” “Fortnite,” and so on, having a light mouse can make a world of difference for fast mouse flick movements and accuracy, especially for those who like to play with lower mouse sensitivities.

I should note that a mouse’s weight is a subjective preference. Some mice actually come with extra modular weights if you want to add weight.

I typically prefer wireless mice because cables feel heavy and drag me down, but that’s not the case with the Glorious Model O. It’s a wired mouse that feels like it’s wireless.

To be as light as it is, the Model O had to go wired to avoid using heavy components like a battery. With that said, there are wireless mice out there that are incredibly lightweight, like the Razer Wireless Viper Ultimate that weighs in at 74 grams and costs almost $100 more.

I was hugely skeptical about Glorious’ claim that the cable gives the Model O an “almost wireless feel.” I’m also incredibly sensitive to any dragging from a mouse cable, which is why I normally stick to wireless mice.

Yet, with firm confidence, I can safely say that the Model O’s cable does indeed feel almost wireless, if not totally wireless. As long as you give the cable some slack, there’s no drag or weight from the cable at all.

It uses a high-quality sensor for precision and accuracy.

One of the key differentiators between gaming mice and regular mice is the sensors. Gaming mice typically use higher-quality or more powerful sensors that offer better accuracy.

The Model O uses the highly acclaimed Pixart PMW-3360 sensor, and I’ve had no issues with it at all.

This button at the top lets you switch between different sensitivity profiles, and it makes it easy to switch sensitivities whether you want to start a game or when you want to work on your computer.

A lot of gaming mice have buttons that let you easily switch between different sensitivities, so there’s nothing special here. I make a point of this because another excellent mouse I’ve been trying – Razer’s Wireless Viper Ultimate – also comes with a sensitivity switch button, but it’s on the underside of the mouse, which is less convenient.

Having the button so easily accessible lets me quickly switch from low sensitivity for gaming to high sensitivity while working, or even within a game’s menu, when I need to. It makes a difference in which mouse I choose to play games.

You can make adjustments on sensitivity and how the lights look with the Glorious Model O’s software.

The Model O’s lighting and sensitivity options can be adjusted in the Glorious mouse software, which works well, and isn’t necessary to use the Model O.

I confidently recommend the Glorious Model O to any gamer for its reasonable price tag, looks, comfort, and incredibly light weight that makes a difference for fast-paced games.

The Model O is on the larger side when it comes to mice, so it might only suit larger hands. Glorious has a smaller yet identical version called the Model O Minus that’s almost 10 grams lighter for smaller hands or those who prefer a claw grip style.