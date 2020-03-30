Glow Recipe, the buzzy K-beauty brand behind the Insta-famous watermelon mask, also makes retinol-infused avocado eye and face masks. Here’s what they’re like to use.

source Glow Recipe

Cult-favorite K-beauty brand Glow Recipe recently launched two new sleeping masks, one for the face ($49) and one for the delicate skin around the eyes ($42).

The masks use retinol to help increase cell turnover, which keeps skin looking plump and healthy. After two weeks of use, my skin looked brighter and felt softer.

Based on my experience, they’re the perfect way to gently introduce retinol into your beauty routine. Both masks work well on their own, but I had the best results when using them together.

Korean beauty brand Glow Recipe has been the darling of the skincare world since the release of its Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask back in 2017. The soft pink gel quickly racked up a waitlist and a cult following, and with good reason; ten minutes of use and your skin is left feeling soft, smooth, and plump.

Glow Recipe has since released a new duo of sleeping masks, the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask and Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, both of which were designed to treat and prevent wrinkles and creases. After being impressed by the hydrating effects of the watermelon mask, I decided to try both of the new Avocado Melt masks.

The ingredients

Glow Recipe’s full-face Sleeping Mask is formulated with antioxidant-rich avocado, exfoliating PHA and encapsulated retinol. Encapsulated retinol releases antioxidants in smaller doses over time versus hitting the skin all once. This gentler approach helps correct hyperpigmentation and protects against exposure to pollutants and free radicals.

The addition of avocado oil and extracts means that this mask is also rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin E and Vitamin C, which help fight off wrinkles. Matcha is also a key ingredient and its antioxidants work to protect the skin against environmental aggressors.

The Eye Sleeping Mask boasts the same avocado base and encapsulated retinol, but with the addition of coffeeberry and niacinamide. Coffeeberry, also known as the seed of the coffee plant, is packed with antioxidants, which helps to neutralize free radicals and soothe skin. Being that it’s from a coffee plant, there’s also caffeine present. Caffeine is anti-inflammatory and can help reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles under the eyes.

Its other active ingredient, niacinamide, is a water-soluble vitamin that works to help visibly improve the appearance of dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles. It also reduces the effects of sun damage from UV rays and brightens the under-eye area.

Best of all, especially if you have super sensitive skin like me, these two products are vegan and free of parabens, mineral oil, alcohol, and synthetic dyes.

My experience using the sleeping masks

I’m not going to lie; I was nervous about trying these products. I’ve heard so many things about how retinol can make skin feel irritated and dry, and these would be my very first endeavor into the world of retinol.

For background, retinol is known to cause skin irritation because it basically retrains your skin cells to turnover at a faster rate. The first few weeks of using any skincare product that includes retinol can require a learning curve, often resulting in dry skin, redness, peeling, and inflammation. Thankfully, there was no awkward initial stage with either of these masks, even on my sensitive skin.

According to Glow Recipe, the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask is recommended for dry to normal skin. My skin type is more normal-to-oily, but I didn’t find that to be an issue. The formula was creamy but not too oily, and I liked that the scent was faintly fruity and not overpowering enough to bother my sensitive skin or nose.

After about two weeks of using the masks together, I noticed that my skin had gotten a lot softer, especially my cheeks, which typically get really dry during colder months (around the time I tested this). There was also a heightened glow and vibrancy in my skin that I hadn’t seen in a while. Around my eyes, I even noticed that the dark circles were brightening up. This was a huge win for me, as I’m a night owl whose skin typically suffers as a result of my sleep schedule.

According to Glow Recipe, these masks are gentle enough to use every day, but I didn’t want to push my luck and maxed out at about four times a week, which suited my skin just fine.

The bottom line

I was very surprised at how much I loved these two new masks. They delivered the exact results they promised: reduced dullness, soft skin, and a gentle way to incorporate retinol into my regular routine. It’s worth mentioning that together, both masks will set you back almost $100, a pretty hefty price tag. I think it’s worth the investment, though. Both masks left my skin smooth and feeling moisturized, but the best results came when they were used together.